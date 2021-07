(Kitco News) - After falling 0.12% on Monday gold is starting Tuesday's session on the front foot and has moved back above $1800/oz to trade 0.30% higher overnight. Silver (0.31%) is also looking firmer and has also taken out the whole of the move lower from the first trading day of the week. In the rest of the commodities complex, copper is trading flat at $4.32/lb and spot WTI is 0.32% higher.