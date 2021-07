Gwen Berry and her anthem protest at the Olympic Trials started a firestorm of debate. And former college football star and Army Ranger Jake Bequette didn’t approve. During an interview on Fox News, Bequette said: “I was very blessed to be able to play football for the University of Arkansas and for the New England Patriots. And standing there on the sideline before a game watching that flag wave and the national anthem play always filled me with pride.