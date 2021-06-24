Former SFPD deputy chief Michael Connolly enters plea on charges he illegally installed himself as chief of small-town police department

At just after 5 p.m. on Friday afternoon, a volley of gunshots rang out on 21st Street between Mission and Capp. Many witnesses employed on the block heard three shots in quick succession. While the initial shots could be mistaken for fireworks, a few moments later, two Mission Local reporters personally observed a trio of two men and a woman hurry into a white compact car, with one of the men firing a handgun east on 21st St. toward Capp St. as the car drove off.