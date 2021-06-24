Former SFPD deputy chief Michael Connolly enters plea on charges he illegally installed himself as chief of small-town police department
This morning, former SFPD deputy chief Michael Connolly pleaded not guilty to all charges alleging he illegally engineered his own election as Broadmoor police chief while also serving as chairman of the Broadmoor police commission. Last week, San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe’s office filed three misdemeanor charges against...missionlocal.org
Comments / 7