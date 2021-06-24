Cancel
Former SFPD deputy chief Michael Connolly enters plea on charges he illegally installed himself as chief of small-town police department

By Eleni Balakrishnan
This morning, former SFPD deputy chief Michael Connolly pleaded not guilty to all charges alleging he illegally engineered his own election as Broadmoor police chief while also serving as chairman of the Broadmoor police commission. Last week, San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe’s office filed three misdemeanor charges against...

missionlocal.org

ABOUT

Since 2008, Mission Local has been all up in the Mission District reporting on everything from tacos to tech, crime to culture, murals to MUNI, recording the lives and changes in the city’s oldest (and arguably, best) neighborhood.

