Scientists count more than 1,700 star systems with a view of Earth

The Hill
The Hill
 18 days ago
© NASA/Getty Images

Scientists say in a new report that 1,715 star systems have been in a position to view Earth over the past 5,000 years.

According to the report published Wednesday in the journal Nature, the study could provide clues on where to look for extraterrestrial life that could have a view of Earth.

The authors wrote that while there has been much research on the position of stars, previous studies did not take into account how the view from star systems has changed over time.

The researchers were also able to determine that 1,402 star systems are able to see the Earth make its way around the sun.

The report also found that 75 stars are close enough to Earth that radio signals “have already washed over” them.

The Hill

The Hill

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

