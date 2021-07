As part of the national effort to help encourage people to get vaccinated, the popular fast food chain Chipotle decided to do their part by offering a BOGO deal — a buy-one-get-one-free entree to all customers in support of National Month of Action for Vaccinations, for one day only. Chipotle announced their promotion on their website on June 30, saying that "the offer will support the White House's ongoing initiative to get more Americans vaccinated this summer." To receive their free entree, customers simply had to go to any participating Chipotle location and say the words "friends BOGO" to the cashier anytime after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6, according to Chipotle Newsroom.