The 2nd Dune trailer is coming sooner than you think, leakers reveal

In Dune, we’re told fear is the mind-killer, but when it comes to marketing a giant blockbuster sci-fi movie, the real mind-killer is time. If people forget about your giant movie, they won’t go see it! It’s hard to believe this, but it’s actually been over eight months since the first trailer for Dune was released in September 2020. At the time, the earliest glimpse of Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation rapidly became the most-viewed video on YouTube that month. But when that happened, we were all still laboring under the delusion that Dune might still come out in December 2020.