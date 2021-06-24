The folly and foibles of New Belgium’s new Mission Bay taproom

Back in 2013, the Giants rolled out their plans to develop the Port of SF-owned Mission Rock—right in the backyard of AT&T… errr… Oracle Park. The crown jewel of the effort (unless you get excited about office and residential buildings) was a proposed Anchor Brewing production facility and taproom on Pier 48. It seemed so perfect: Take the most storied craft beer brand in the city, and possibly country, and situate it on the primest lot of your 3.6 million square foot, $1.6 billion mixed-use development. A well-thought-out nod to preserving local culture and institutions, you could say.