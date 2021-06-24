Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

The folly and foibles of New Belgium’s new Mission Bay taproom

By Adrian Spinelli
48hills.org
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in 2013, the Giants rolled out their plans to develop the Port of SF-owned Mission Rock—right in the backyard of AT&T… errr… Oracle Park. The crown jewel of the effort (unless you get excited about office and residential buildings) was a proposed Anchor Brewing production facility and taproom on Pier 48. It seemed so perfect: Take the most storied craft beer brand in the city, and possibly country, and situate it on the primest lot of your 3.6 million square foot, $1.6 billion mixed-use development. A well-thought-out nod to preserving local culture and institutions, you could say.

48hills.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
San Francisco, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Lifestyle
San Francisco, CA
Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barrel Aged Beer#Beer Day#Sour Beer#Mission Bay#Food Drink#Giants#At T#Anchor Brewing#Anchor Public Taps#Sapporo#The Yard#Kirin#Chase Center#The Beer Nbmb#Fat Tire#Super Sport#Italian#Lefty#The Pink Boots Society#Glaad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
Belgium
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
MilitaryCBS News

Top U.S. commander in Afghanistan steps down as troops withdraw

The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, General Scott Miller, stepped down on Monday, symbolizing the end of America's 20-year military mission in the country. Washington Post reporter Missy Ryan joins "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on military operations there going forward and why some intelligence officials fear a Taliban takeover soon after the U.S. withdrawal.
AfricaPosted by
Reuters

Worst violence in years spreads in South Africa as grievances boil over

JOHANNESBURG, July 13 (Reuters) - Crowds clashed with police and ransacked or set ablaze shopping malls in cities across South Africa on Tuesday, with dozens of people reported killed, as grievances unleashed by the jailing of ex-president Jacob Zuma boiled over into the worst violence in years. Protests that followed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy