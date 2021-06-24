Starbucks Breakfast Menu Ranked From Worst To Best

Starbucks may have a strong competitor in Dunkin' when it comes to iced coffee. But when you look at the market for blended drinks, it seems like Starbucks' selection of Frappuccinos will never fail to disappoint. You may think of Frappuccinos as something only the younger crowd would like — you know, kids who want more of a dessert than a coffee drink. And with some Frappuccino flavors, that's certainly true. But others are simpler and well-caffeinated, which means that every Starbucks patron may want to try one from time to time, especially when the weather gets hot out and you want to sip on something new.