Goose Creek, SC

Three transported to the hospital after crash involving chase suspect in Goose Creek

By Ray Rivera
live5news.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Three people have been transported to the hospital following a collision in Goose Creek involving a chase suspect Thursday afternoon. Officials with the Goose Creek Police Department said the incident began when authorities received a 911 call from a citizen who said a wanted subject, who also was in possession of a stolen vehicle, was at the Walmart Neighborhood Market parking lot at 215 St. James Avenue.

