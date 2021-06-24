Three transported to the hospital after crash involving chase suspect in Goose Creek
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Three people have been transported to the hospital following a collision in Goose Creek involving a chase suspect Thursday afternoon. Officials with the Goose Creek Police Department said the incident began when authorities received a 911 call from a citizen who said a wanted subject, who also was in possession of a stolen vehicle, was at the Walmart Neighborhood Market parking lot at 215 St. James Avenue.www.live5news.com
