2020-21 Season Rewind: Carter Verhaeghe

The National Hockey League announced today that Rangers defenseman Adam Fox has been named the winner of the Norris Trophy for the 2020-21 season. The James Norris Memorial Trophy is awarded annually to the "defense player who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-round ability in the position." Fox becomes the fourth Ranger to win the Norris Trophy since it was first presented in 1953-54, joining Doug Harvey (1961-62), Harry Howell (1966-67), and Brian Leetch (1991-92 and 1996-97). In addition, Fox becomes only the second defenseman in NHL history to win the Norris Trophy in one of his first two seasons in the league, joining Bobby Orr (Orr won the award in his second NHL season in 1967-68). Fox also becomes the fourth American defenseman in NHL history to win the Norris Trophy, joining Rod Langway* (1982-83 and 1983-84), Chris Chelios (1988-89, 1992-93, and 1995-96), and Leetch (1991-92 and 1996-97).
