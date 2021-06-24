2020-21 Season Rewind: Carter Verhaeghe

As we sit and look back on the 2020-21 Dallas Stars season, we cannot help but feel it was a disappointment. They failed to even qualify for the postseason after coming so close to winning it all in 2020, losing in the Stanley Cup Final. Although they were hit with a plethora of injuries, this was a team that was capable of more. Throughout the year, they had many moments that felt like rock bottom. However, as with any season, there were some shining moments as well. The moments that fans and players will remember when finding their motivation and excitement for the following years. Here is a look at the top five moments that stood out among the rest of the 2020-21 Stars’ season.