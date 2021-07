Game 1: Rochester Red Wings 4 (21-29), Syracuse Mets 1 (13-36) Box Score. The Mets lost game one of their doubleheader. Davis and Nimmo will both only play in game one and sit the next game as they continue their rehab stint. Wilfredo Tovar came through with an RBI single in the second to cut the score to 2-1, but that would be all Syracuse would get. Drury continues to hit the ball well as he collected another hit tonight going 1-2. The 24 year old Met Yennsy Diaz, who was acquired via the Steven Matz trade threw one perfect inning in relief striking out two as well.