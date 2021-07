Pandemic weight gain got you down? I’m working on getting it off myself. I dislike committing to super strict diets and I want to snack and dine with my family, especially now that we all are safely getting together again. When I was whining about this to my daughter-in-law-to-be, Hannah (so excited that our son got engaged!) she told me about some of her tasty fab food smart swaps. I liked her ideas so much that I decided to share her fabulous food smart swaps with our viewers. Look at these simple ideas that are tasty and easy to make. Who says we can’t lose that quarantine weight and be deprived, too!