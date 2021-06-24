Suburban Propane Provide Over 300 Meals to Brilliant Detroit Children, Families
Brilliant Detroit – Osborn Community Hub received a nourishing gift on Wednesday, June 16 at 13800 Eastburn St. in Detroit. Suburban Propane partnered with Brilliant Detroit, an organization dedicated to building kid success neighborhoods, to offer over 300 donated meals to children and families served by the nonprofit through its Osborn and Central community hub locations, according to a press release.michiganchronicle.com
