SPOKANE – The Columbia County Children’s Fund grant program at Innovia Foundation is currently accepting applications from organizations that serve children in Columbia County. The Columbia County Children’s Fund provides support to organizations within Columbia County. Applications must address one of the following program areas: Educational enrichment and special needs programs, with preference given to elementary school-aged children. Guidance, counseling and therapy to children and their families. Medical and dental services and/or supplies (glasses, hearing aids, braces) for disadvantaged children. Grant awards are typically less than $4,000.