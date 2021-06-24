Jersey boys: MLB to use unique uniforms for All-Star Game

Two-way star Shohei Ohtani will play both ways in next week’s MLB All-Star game, Angels manager Joe Maddon said Monday. A day after the league announced Ohtani had become the first player in MLB history to earn All-Star honors as both a pitcher and position player — he had already been voted into the game by fans last week as the American League’s starting designated hitter — Maddon said he had spoken with AL manager Kevin Cash to confirm Ohtani would play both ways in the game, though is hasn’t been decided exactly when he will take the mound.