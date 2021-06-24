Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Jersey boys: MLB to use unique uniforms for All-Star Game

Frankfort Times
 18 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball is getting rid of club uniforms and caps for the All-Star Game in favor of specially-designed league outfits. MLB released the looks Thursday that will be used for the July 13 game at Denver's Coors Field.

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Star Game#Major League Baseball#Jersey Boys#Coors Field#Ap#The All Star Game
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Ronald Acuna Jr. Injury

The baseball world held its collective breath on Saturday when Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. suffered what appeared to be a serious injury. Acuna attempted to make a leaping catch at the warning track during the Braves’ outing against Miami Marlins on Saturday. Not only did the star outfielder miss the catch, he proceeded to land awkwardly.
MLBPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Shohei Ohtani will hit and pitch during MLB All-Star game

Two-way star Shohei Ohtani will play both ways in next week’s MLB All-Star game, Angels manager Joe Maddon said Monday. A day after the league announced Ohtani had become the first player in MLB history to earn All-Star honors as both a pitcher and position player — he had already been voted into the game by fans last week as the American League’s starting designated hitter — Maddon said he had spoken with AL manager Kevin Cash to confirm Ohtani would play both ways in the game, though is hasn’t been decided exactly when he will take the mound.
MLBfederalbaseball.com

MLB All-Star Game 2021: Washington Nationals sending three to Colorado…

Though they didn’t have anyone voted into the starting lineup for the 2021 MLB All-Star Game, there will be (at least) three Washington Nationals heading out to Coors Field in Colorado for the 91st annual Midsummer Classic, which is being held on July 13, 2021. Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber, and...
MLBchatsports.com

MLB announces starters for All-Star Game, and there are more Pirates than Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers, National League, Los Angeles Angels, 2017 Major League Baseball All-Star Game, Pittsburgh Pirates, St. Louis Cardinals, New York Yankees, San Diego Padres, Fernando Tatís Jr., Atlanta Braves. The starters for the 2021 MLB All-Star Game have been announced, and some selections were more surprising than others. The...
MLBKIII TV3

2021 MLB All-Star Game rosters announced

The full rosters for the Mid-Summer Classic are set. Sunday MLB announced the pitchers and reserve players selected for the 2021 All-Star game at Coors Field in Denver. The league announced the elected starters for the game last week. In the American League, the Toronto Blue Jays led with three starters - first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., second baseman Marcus Semien and outfielder Teoscar Hernández. In the National League, the game's original host team, the Atlanta Braves (first baseman Freddie Freeman and outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr.), and the Cincinnati Reds (outfielders Nick Castellanos and Jesse Winker) led with two starters each.
MLBexpressnews.com

No Astros picked to start 2021 MLB All-Star Game

None of Houston’s seven finalists were selected to start the All-Star Game on July 13 at Coors Field, snapping a six-year streak with at least one Astros starter at the Midsummer Classic. The club had a franchise-record four starters at the 2019 exhibition. Major League Baseball canceled the All-Star Game last season because of the coronavirus pandemic.
MLBphilliesnation.com

Zack Wheeler and J.T. Realmuto selected to MLB All-Star game

Philadelphia Phillies right-hander Zack Wheeler, as expected, has been named an All-Star for the first time in his career, as he has put together one of the most dominant first halves in franchise history. J.T. Realmuto has also been named to his third All-Star game in the last four years....
MLBPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Adam Frazier voted into MLB All-Star game as starter at second base

DENVER — Speaking before Wednesday’s game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Adam Frazier said he had not voted for himself to attempt to bolster his candidacy for the MLB All-Star game. “I guess I could,” Frazier said with a laugh, “but I haven’t, no. Let everybody else take...
MLBNBC Sports

Posey named starter at catcher for NL in MLB All-Star Game

In early July last year, Buster Posey announced that he would be opting out of the 2020 season. A lot has changed since then, but Posey got very familiar news on Thursday afternoon. Posey was named an NL All-Star starter for the fifth time, beating out St. Louis' Yadier Molina...
MLBKCTV 5

Royals' Salvador Perez named starting catcher in MLB All-Star Game

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez is back in the All-Star Game!. Perez was named as the American League's starter on Thursday night. It's Perez's seventh selection and his sixth start in the game. Perez is hitting .282 so far this season for the Royals.
MLBchatsports.com

No Orioles named starters for 2021 MLB All-Star Game in Denver

Baltimore Orioles, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 2017 Major League Baseball All-Star Game, Rafael Devers, Denver, Fernando Tatís Jr., Marcus Semien, Jesse Winker, Teoscar Hernández, Nicholas Castellanos. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. joined his father as an All-Star and Fernando Tatis Jr. accomplished a feat his dad never achieved. Toronto’s first baseman and San...
MLBPosted by
Bring Me The News

Nelson Cruz to represent Twins in MLB All-Star Game

Minnesota Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz will represent the team in the 2021 MLB All-Star Game, marking his seventh appearance in the Midsummer Classic. In a season where a lot of things have gone wrong for the Twins, Cruz has continued to hit. The 41-year-old is hitting .306/.381/.571 with 18 homers this season and has been a force in the middle of the Twins' lineup.
MLBFingerLakes1

Mets’ Jacob deGrom will not pitch in 2021 MLB All-Star Game

Jacob deGrom officially announced on Wednesday afternoon that he will not pitch in the upcoming 2021 MLB All-Star Game in Denver. While there’s still a chance deGrom could pitch for the Mets on Sunday on short rest, the ace has made up his mind that he will not participate in the Midsummer Classic.
MLBDeadspin

What should the MLB All-Star Game be?

The 2021 Major League Baseball All-Star Game has been through a lot. There’s been a change of venue and an atrocious jersey reveal. I mean, seriously, who thought those were a good idea? At least the game doesn’t determine home-field advantage for the World Series anymore — amirite?. Yesterday, the...
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

MLB All-Star Game: Cubs' Andrew Chafin Deserves Nod

'Failed starter' to All-Star? Chafin to find out Sunday originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As their season falls into the abyss of a losing streak that reached eight games Saturday in Cincinnati, the Cubs have at least the feel-good moment of the All-Star selections of two — maybe three — players to look forward to celebrating Sunday night.
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Gwinnett trio selected for MLB All-Star Game

Three former Gwinnett County baseball stars were named to the MLB All-Star Game rosters on Sunday. It will be the first MLB All-Star appearance for all three who will be teammates for the American League — Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins, Oakland A’s first baseman Matt Olson and Los Angeles Angels first baseman Jared Walsh. Mullins played at Brookwood, Olson played at Parkview and Walsh played at Peachtree Ridge.
MLBdodgerblue.com

2021 MLB All-Star Game Ballot: How To Vote In Phase 2

Finalists for the 2021 MLB All-Star Game were announced and Phase 2 of voting is now underway. It concludes Thursday, July 1, at 11 a.m. PT. Fans may vote for the players who advanced from Phase 1, which includes the top three at each infield position as well as the top nine outfielders from each league. The Los Angeles Dodgers are represented by Max Muncy, Gavin Lux, Justin Turner, Mookie Betts and Chris Taylor.
MLBgiants365.com

Giants’ Brandon Crawford, Kevin Gausman Named to MLB All-Star Game

Giants' Crawford, Gausman to join Posey in MLB All-Star Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea The best team in baseball ended up with just three MLB All-Stars, the three players who have been locks to make the NL team for weeks. Giants teammates Brandon Crawford and Kevin Gausman will join Buster Posey, who was selected to his seventh All-Star team earlier in the week after winning the fan vote. They were announced as All-Stars on Sunday, although Gausman likely won't pitch in the game.

Comments / 0

Community Policy