TRENTON, N.J. and WASHINGTON, D.C. — Yesterday the New Jersey legislature passed two pieces of legislation that will help increase solar development across the state. S2605 establishes the SREC-II program at the Board of Public Utilities (BPU), which includes incentives for at least 1,500 megawatts (MW) of behind-the-meter solar facilities and 750 MW of community solar by 2026. It also includes a new competitive solicitation process to incentivize at least 1,500 MW of large-scale solar power facilities by 2026, and develops siting criteria for large-scale solar projects.