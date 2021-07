Engel and Vaughn homer for 7 runs to sweep away the O's originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It wouldn’t be a 2021 South Side storyline without a little bit of drama. The White Sox swept the Orioles on Sunday by a final score of 7-5 in what was the first time in franchise history the White Sox swept an entire season series of more than three games against an AL opponent. It’s the last we’ll see of the White Sox before the All-Star break, and they went out with a bang. Three, to be exact.