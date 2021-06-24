Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Pachyman, 'El Benson'

By Anamaria Sayre
iowapublicradio.org
 18 days ago

Just in time for warmer weather, Pachyman's new single "El Benson" will teleport even land-locked listeners sea-side. The simple melody and cool, cascading electronic beats effortlessly carry the instrumental track. The sweet electric guitar riffs fade in and out with the cadence of the waves that kiss the shore of Pachy's Puerto Rico. If you're looking for good reggae-infused notes and sun-kissed percussion to be the sound of your summer — look no further. Pachyman, consistent king of smooth beats, is here — with good vibes, cool jams and probably a Piña Colada in hand.

www.iowapublicradio.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Npr#El Benson#Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Puerto Rico
News Break
Music
Related
Musiciowapublicradio.org

Bleachers: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. Both as producer extraordinaire and artist in...
Theater & Dancewksu.org

Music: Snoh Aalegra

The Iranian-born Swedish-raised singer Snoh Aalegra has always blurred the lines between hip-hop and R&B. She does so again with her latest studio album called "Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies." NPR music reporter and co-host of the Louder Than A Riot podcast Sidney Madden is here to walk us through it.
MusicNME

Watch Khalid premiere new song ‘New Normal’ at Virgin Galactic launch

Khalid is on the cusp of releasing new music, and today he’s premiered his forthcoming single at the Virgin Galactic space launch. Virgin founder Richard Branson and five others hopped aboard the Unity 22 Virgin Galactic rocket place that successfully managed to fly to space and back. During a livestream...
Eugene, ORPosted by
Black Enterprise

Sha’Carri Richardson Thanks Girlfriend After Win For Choosing Vibrant Hair Color

Sha’Carri Richardson is making strides during Pride Month and making sure to thank her girlfriend along the way. The country’s fastest woman took the time to shout out her girlfriend after qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics. Richardson donned fiery orange hair while dominating the 100-meter women’s sprint at the Olympic track and field trials in Eugene, Ore. on June 19, Advocate reports.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Paul Orndorff Last Photo Before Death Revealed

The former WWE star Paul Orndorff Jr. recently passed away and it was confirmed by his son, Travis Orndorff. He was recently seen in a state of reported dementia. It is believed that his dementia is a result of CTE. The family has set up a GoFundMe for the funeral.
WWEringsidenews.com

Heartbreaking Video Shows Paul Orndorff’s Failing Health

“Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff entertained millions of fans throughout his life, but his health has taken a turn for the worse. His son released new video of the WWE Hall of Famer, and it is heartbreaking to see. Troy Orndorff, Paul’s son, uploaded a video of his father on YouTube...
TV & VideosPosted by
The US Sun

Was Danielle Colby fired from American Pickers?

DANIELLE Colby holds the fort at Mike Wolfe's base of operations, Antique Archaeology, in Nashville and Iowa. American Pickers has been on the air since 2010. American Pickers follows Wolfe and Frank Fritz as they "scour the country for hidden gems in junkyards, basements, garages and barns," according to the show's website.
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Husband Forgets to Log Out from Facebook, Wife Takes a Peek – Subscriber Story

When Mary's husband, Josh, started going home late every evening, she suspected that something was wrong. So she couldn't resist the temptation to check his Facebook chat. Josh and Mary are a happily married couple. Although they're not wealthy, the two were blessed with great careers and a strong and healthy relationship. Mary felt secure with Josh, who was a very attentive and caring husband.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

‘Love After Lockup’ Star Tracie Wagaman Dead at 41

WE tv viewers are mourning the death of Tracie Wagaman from the reality series Love After Lockup and its spinoff, Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup. Tracie died on July 1 at age 41, leaving behind a 4-year-old son named Isaac and a baby girl she welcomed a week before her death, according to The Sun.
Weight LossPosted by
Daily Mail

Bring it on! Rebel Wilson showcases her 30 kilogram weight loss as she dons a cheerleader outfit and shakes her behind on the set of Senior Year

Rebel Wilson has been filming her latest project, Senior Year, in Atlanta - her first major role since her staggering 30 kilogram weight loss. And the 41-year-old proved her love of comedy was front and centre on Sunday when she posted a number of images of her in character - along with footage of her her shaking her derriere at the end of a dance routine.
Musicthefocus.news

RIP Lil Neff: Death of DC rapper at 21 shocks fans

News of Lil Neff’s death broke on Friday, 9 July 2021, shocking friends and fans of the DC rapper. Lil Neff passed away at the age of 21. He was born on 1 November 1999. He rose to prominence between 2013 and 2015, after dropping his two viral songs “Tap Boomin” and “FSCM.” Lil Neff was growing in popularity on the DC rap scene, having accumulating a large social media following. As of his death, Neff had over 37,000 Instagram followers.
Miami, FLhotnewhiphop.com

Trick Daddy Gets Into Altercation With A Woman In Miami: Watch

In late June, Trick Daddymade headlines after ruffling some feathers by suggesting Beyoncé can't sing, while also dissing her husband Jay-Z in the process. "Man, I watched my godmama train Beyoncé, vocal lessons all her career," Trick said. "I'mma give an unpopular opinion right now: Beyoncé is to R&B what Jay-Z is to New York. That's why they together."
Worldgetindianews.com

Tiktok Star Caitlyn Cause Of Death: Australian TikTok star Caitlyn dies at 19, Last & Final Video Explained

A Tik Tok star whose name is Caitlyn Loane has died at the young age of 19. He was an emerging who was getting lots of attention from the public. Her Tik Tok videos were hugely viral on the platform. She spent most of her time on the platform making videos. She had a huge base who adore her so much. Today, this is the saddest news on social media. She had a massive fan following on her social media handles. He was the most inspired and courageous woman. Her death is a big loss to his family. Her fans are in grief after knowing about her sudden death.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

US rapper shot to death during live broadcast on Instagram

The grisly murder of an American rapper was caught live on Instagram after the artist began streaming moments before his death. The incident occurred in Hawthorne, a city in Los Angeles County. Zerail Dijon Rivera, 21, known as the ‘Indian Red Boy’, was sitting in his car, speaking via Instagram...
Celebritiesthesource.com

Adele Spotted Out Shopping With Rumored Boyfriend Skepta

Adele and Skepta reignited romance rumors after they were spotted shopping at the Cabazon Outlets. Page Six reported the singer was seen shopping in the Prada store with the UK rapper that she said she wasn’t dating. “She was sitting watching him while he was picking sweaters, pants, trying on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy