Ocean County Man Indicted For Killing Teen In Car Crash

Michael Pillarella (Photo courtesy Ocean County Jail)

MANAHAWKIN – A township man has been indicted for Aggravated Manslaughter and more after being involved in a Little Egg Harbor crash that killed a teen girl.

On January 30, officers from the Little Egg Harbor Township Police Department reported to Radio Road and Baltusrol Court about a two-vehicle crash with serious injuries. It was revealed that Michael Pillarella, 27, of Manahawkin, was driving northbound on Radio Road when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road and hit an oncoming car.

Two teens were in the other car and both had to be airlifted to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune due to serious injuries. Pillarella was airlifted to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Trauma Center in Atlantic City for treatment of his injuries.

On February 1, Pillarella was charged with Aggravated Assault and Assault by Auto with two counts as to each offense.

On February 9, one of the teens involved in the incident passed away from her injuries. As a result, the charges against Pillarella were upgraded to include Aggravated Manslaughter and Vehicular Homicide.

Police revealed laboratory results of Pillarella’s blood on February 15, which they found he was under the influence of Alprazolam, Methadone and Fentanyl at the time of the crash. Police also found that Pillarella was driving at an excessive rate of speed, around 74 miles per hour, at the time of the crash. Subsequently he was charged with Speeding.

On June 24, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that Pillarella was indicted for Aggravated Manslaughter, Vehicular Homicide, Strict Liability Vehicular Homicide, Aggravated Assault and Assault by Auto.

Prosecutor Billhimer acknowledges the diligent efforts of Supervising Assistant Prosecutor Robert Cassidy and Assistant Prosecutor Alyssa Mandara who are handling the case on behalf of the State, as well as the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Vehicular Homicide Unit, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Victim Witness Advocacy Unit, Little Egg Harbor Township Police Department, New Jersey State Police, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, for their collaborative assistance in connection with this investigation resulting in the indictment.

These charges are merely accusations and the public are reminded that all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.