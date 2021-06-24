Cancel
Lake Charles, LA

Lake Charles Couple Has Baby in Tahoe While Rushing to Hospital

By Buddy Russ
Bethany and Andrew Verret were obviously expecting their next child, just not expecting it to happen in the passenger seat of their Tahoe. Bethany explains in her absolutely hilarious Facebook post that the couple had decided to go Saturday night, the day before Father's day, to their Mardi Gras Krewe bingo party. She said it involved a lot of pineapple juice and walking around that night. She noticed she was beginning to have mild contractions after the party, but at 30 minutes to an hour apart, she wasn't too concerned.

