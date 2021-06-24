Cancel
Real Estate

Penthouse Atop a Historic English Mansion House—and Popular Film Site—Lists for £1.5 Million

By Liz Lucking
mansionglobal.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA penthouse apartment within a historic mansion house in the U.K. that’s been featured in the 1994 movie “Four Weddings And A Funeral” and the longstanding British detective series “Midsomer Murders,” hit the market last week for £1.5 million (US$2 million). Known as Albury Park Mansion, the building’s on-screen cameos...

