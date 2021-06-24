This Just In: SK Pride; Big Blue Bug coming down?
Good afternoon and welcome to This Just In. I'm Mike McDermott, managing editor of The Providence Journal. You probably already know that by now. It's June, but there won't be any Pride parade, or WaterFire, in Providence this month. However, down in Wakefield, the season's first RiverFire is tonight – and there was a Pride parade this afternoon too. The parade happened thanks to the efforts of two high-school students.www.providencejournal.com
