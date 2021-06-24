Cancel
Providence, RI

This Just In: SK Pride; Big Blue Bug coming down?

providencejournal.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood afternoon and welcome to This Just In. I'm Mike McDermott, managing editor of The Providence Journal. You probably already know that by now. It's June, but there won't be any Pride parade, or WaterFire, in Providence this month. However, down in Wakefield, the season's first RiverFire is tonight – and there was a Pride parade this afternoon too. The parade happened thanks to the efforts of two high-school students.

www.providencejournal.com

Comments / 4

Providence, RI
Society
Comments / 4

