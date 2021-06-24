Cancel
Renée Zellweger Is the Latest Celebrity to Date an HGTV Star

By Christopher Luu
In Style
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the Mary Jane-clad footsteps of Zooey Deschanel and Selling Sunset's Heather Rae Young, Oscar-winning actor Renée Zellweger is the latest star to be linked with an HGTV personality. According to TMZ and People, she and Ant Anstead, star of the network's Wheeler Dealers, are in the beginnings of new love. Sources say that they met on a project recently and after it wrapped, Zellweger returned to set to return a pair of boots and the two decided to take the professional relationship to some place more romantic.

www.instyle.com

