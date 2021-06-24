Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

How To Get A Promotion

By Gertrudis Achecar
Thrive Global
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon’t have time to read the entire post now? Watch this video with the summary. My newest client, Rhina, told me during our first session, ‘I have been at this level for the last 10 years; most years my rating is ‘exceeds expectations’, I want to be promoted and I deserve it’. This is a common complaint. I hear it all the time from my clients, colleagues, and friends. They are doing excellent work, delivering on their goals, and exceeding expectations. And yet, there is no promotion in sight. How come?

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Media Apps#Google Maps#Nike#Mcdonalds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
BMW
News Break
Economy
News Break
Product Reviews
News Break
Youtube
Related
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

No Promotion? How To Prevent Yourself From Becoming Expendable

What is it about some people who always appear to jump to the front of the promotion line? They always seem to know when the next opportunity is coming and they are first in line. What and whom do they know that helps them get promoted? More importantly, what can you do to become more promotable? According to Amii Barnard-Bahn, a former Fortune Global 50 executive, the answer can be distilled down to a few points underscored by traits of emotional intelligence, leadership, and executive presence. It is essential to note, these are learned elements, which means you can work to make yourself the person every leader would want to promote.
InternetWestport News

How to Maximize Your Impact on LinkedIn: 3 Tips from a LinkedIn Product Manager

Content creation on LinkedIn increased 60% in 2020 as companies and individual LinkedIn members sought new ways to stay connected with their professional network. With so many people posting on the platform, you may be wondering how you can stand out from the crowd so you can take advantage of the opportunity to build your brand and business.
JobsThrive Global

Do It for The Process, Not the Prizes

Isn’t winning a prize the best thing ever? Prizes are symbols of hard work, determination, and focus. They are like gifts but ones we worked for. I mean, who doesn’t like receiving prizes?. However, what happens when we don’t bag the grand prize? Does it mean we failed? Many people...
Economyblogher.com

4 Effective Ways to Help Elevate Your Brand Partnerships

Landing your dream partnership isn’t as easy as it sounds, especially when that process entails promoting yourself, which can be daunting. But when you follow a simple checklist of what you can do during the pitch process, it can be a lot easier. During the BlogHer Creators Summit, CJ Affiliate’s Director of Influencer and Brand Partnerships, Corinne Travis, and creator Sher of Sher She Goes shared their tips for how to do just that, using affiliate networks to tap into your data, craft powerful brand pitches and really stand out as a creator that brands will want to partner with for the long term.
EconomyInc.com

Ensure Your PPC Campaign Is Successful with These Tips

PPC (pay-per-click) advertising seems simple on the surface. However, after years of creating PPC campaigns, I can tell you this isn't the case. While you can sit down and create a PPC ad in a few minutes, the trick is creating an ad that will generate results, which means clicks. Unfortunately, this is something that takes time, effort, and a process of trial and error to figure out what does and doesn't work.
InternetThrive Global

Digital Nomad Lifestyle: “Never miss an opportunity.” An interview with Yoann Bierling.

This week I had the pleasure of interviewing Yoann Bierling, a digital nomad of 6+ years who creates content across his network of 20 websites. Originally French-born, Yoann generates a reach of 300k+ per month by making quality digital marketing knowledge accessible to all. He has 10+ years of experience managing global industry leaders’ International ERP migration and implementation projects in cosmetics, fashion and logistics industries that have taken him on 650+ flights, through 55 countries – including a year-long solo world tour.
Economycowgirlmagazine.com

How To Get Started In Leathercraft

Working with leather or leathercraft is the art of creating leather pieces, whether for purpose or decoration. It includes tooling, dying, painting, and more!. Leathercraft is a great hobby or business venture!. How do you get started, you ask? Well, I’ve got the answers for you!. Find Someone to Apprentice...
JobsAxios

Content & Digital Marketing Coordinator

HM Studio™️ is looking for a passionate Content & Digital Marketing Coordinator to join our team. The ideal candidate is a left and right-brain thinker and driven growth marketer who can help expand the reach and improve the efficiency of paid marketing campaigns for our clients. Working closely with our Creative Director, you will be responsible for managing our client’s advertising campaigns across paid channels such as Facebook, Instagram, Google, and Klaviyo. You will help develop creative concepts and editorial calendars that bring our clients’ brands to life. The ideal candidate is a self-starter with an entrepreneurial spirit and a passion for marketing. This position reports to the Creative Director.
InternetPosted by
Forbes

The Super Simple Guide To Maximizing LinkedIn For Your Career

According to research done by The Knowledge Academy, one of the biggest workplace fears is “Using LinkedIn.” They used Ahrefs to find the monthly global Google searches for common workplace fears, and “how to use LinkedIn” came in at number 2 (right after asking for a promotion). Although it might sound like a random fear that shouldn’t rank so highly, when you think about it, it’s not random at all.
EconomyThrive Global

How to Build Confidence as A Woman Entrepreneur

More and more women today are becoming entrepreneurs. Or at the very least, they’re working on side hustles and additional work. Starting a business is a way for women to fulfill their career passions. And it’s also a proactive way to deal with glass ceilings at work and other issues that are unique to women.
Career Development & AdviceForbes

How To Hire And Promote Emotionally Intelligent Employees

CEO and Founder, The EQ-i Coach; author of Emotion at Work: Unleashing the Secret Power of Emotional Intelligence; public speaker and coach. I am noticing an interesting trend in client inquiries over the last month: People are requesting shorter but more intense engagements. It seems that underlying people issues came to a head and became overtly obvious during the pandemic. Now that things are opening up and hybrid working models are here to stay, companies are beginning to see the real need for working with emotional intelligence. Executives also express an urgent need for things to change as quickly as possible. One of the reasons for this is because there is a dramatic shift in the composition of today’s workforce and some clients are experiencing difficulties in their selection and retention processes. Corporate culture, physical working spaces, the definition and implementation of teams — all must be reconceptualized.
Businessinputmag.com

Amazon will soon be able to watch you with radar while you sleep

Last Friday, the FCC granted Amazon permission to begin employing a new “Radar Sensor” at the 57-64 GHz band, a greenlight nearly identical to an allowance given to Google back in 2018. According to official documents, Amazon plans to use its sensor tech only while connected to a power source for “capturing motion in a three-dimensional space to enable contactless sleep tracing functionalities.”
Florida Statereadwrite.com

The Right Way to Experiment With Content Marketing

One of the best ways to approach marketing, in general, is to treat it like an experiment. You’ll form a hypothesis, tweak the variables, and test your idea in a live environment. Using data and observational analyses, you can determine whether your hypothesis was correct, form new assumptions, and incorporate them into your campaign.
Books & LiteratureThrive Global

How to Achieve Flow as an Author

“Flow is an optimal state in which you feel totally engaged in an activity… In a state of flow, you’re neither bored nor anxious, and you don’t question your own adequacy. Hours pass without your noticing.”. Susan Cain. Ah, the mystical “flow state” that we’re always hearing about, trying to...
ComputersCMSWire

Applying the Why, How and What Model to Your Intranet

Simon Sinek introduced the Why, How and What model — otherwise known as the Golden Circle model — in a 2009 TEDx talk. The talk, which has been viewed over 55 million times, has had an outsized impact on organizations around the world. His follow-up book, "Start with Why," changed the way strategists approach any new endeavor.
EconomyInc.com

6 Marketing Trends to Prepare for in 2022

You can't go through something like a yearlong (and counting) global pandemic and not expect some things to change. Then again, marketers and change aren't exactly strangers. Marketing professionals have always lived in a world where consumers' preferences are constantly evolving and they are forced to adapt. In the past year, marketers have done so in spades, rolling with the abrupt suspension of in-person events, a massive shift toward digital marketing, and -- for many -- reduced budgets.
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

How to Create the Perfect Resume with Minimum Stress

A resume seems so simple in theory – it’s just a one-page document that records a summary of your key accomplishments and skills. And yet writing a resume can prove extremely challenging for everyone from talented professionals seeking a job change to harried students completing their school applications. It doesn’t help that typically, you’d be writing your resume under stressful conditions, whether you’re unemployed and seeking a new job or trying to get into the grad school of your dreams while managing all your other work or school commitments. So how can you write an impressive resume in these high-pressure situations? We have some expert tips to help you.
EducationThrive Global

Why Agile Learning and Community is Essential for Today’s Executives

Today’s rapidly changing world requires an equally agile and evolving support structure for executives and management teams to keep pace. Textbooks and business schools of years past could not have prepared any of us for what’s happening in the now: a devastating pandemic, the meteoric rise of SPACs, a global focus on social equity and sustainability, threat actors holding business hostage, and new category creators revolutionizing business models at every turn.

Comments / 0

Community Policy