How To Get A Promotion

CEO and Founder, The EQ-i Coach; author of Emotion at Work: Unleashing the Secret Power of Emotional Intelligence; public speaker and coach. I am noticing an interesting trend in client inquiries over the last month: People are requesting shorter but more intense engagements. It seems that underlying people issues came to a head and became overtly obvious during the pandemic. Now that things are opening up and hybrid working models are here to stay, companies are beginning to see the real need for working with emotional intelligence. Executives also express an urgent need for things to change as quickly as possible. One of the reasons for this is because there is a dramatic shift in the composition of today’s workforce and some clients are experiencing difficulties in their selection and retention processes. Corporate culture, physical working spaces, the definition and implementation of teams — all must be reconceptualized.