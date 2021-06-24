How Technology Can Boost Your Entrepreneurial Success | Cameron Forni, President of Select at Curaleaf | Las Vegas, Nevada

Technological innovation is growing at such a rapid pace that Moore’s Law can’t even define it. No longer just referring to transistor growth, technology keeps expanding in new directions such as device type, speed, and communication methods. The predicted number of smart devices over the next five years will be near 38 billion, web hosting will reach over $77 billion in revenue, cloud solutions will attract over 70 percent of the market, internet users will far exceed the current 4 billion people online, and the global AI market is predicted to have a compound annual growth rate of 42.2% over the next six years. Green initiatives have launched a strong push for businesses to rethink socio-environmental issues such as ecological destruction. More than 100 Fortune 500 companies have already received substantial benefits after switching to solar power. As an entrepreneur, it’s essential to stay abreast of the latest technology trends.