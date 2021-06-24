Cancel
Society

Exploring the Ongoing Fight for Equality on the U.S. Civil Rights Trail

By Deborah D. Dougla s
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Baldwin prophetically predicted these times, in which righteous protest and violent insurrection have erupted almost in tandem, when he asserted: “We can disagree and still love each other, unless your disagreement is rooted in my oppression and denial of my humanity and right to exist.” And after we've spent months of standing still, locked inside, often afraid, there are few better ways to reacquaint ourselves with this country—and one another—than by driving the official U.S. Civil Rights Trail and visiting the locations, many of them national monuments, where brave Americans have already changed the narrative once before.

Comments / 0

Suffield, CTthesuffieldobserver.com

Let’s Not Fight Civil War Again

In June, I witnessed an amazing dialogue. For two days, the Phelps-Hatheway House hosted two programs, both featuring Joe McGill, a national figure and founder of the Slave Dwelling Project. The hook for the Project is ingenious. McGill sleeps in slave quarters for a night. He has done this at 150 sites in 25 states so far. He does not review how comfortable a slave bed is. The point of his sleepovers is threefold: to preserve former slave dwellings; lift slavery from the footnotes of history; and engage his audience in a thoughtful, non-combative discussion about slavery, racism, race relations and racial equity.
AdvocacySidney Sun Telegraph

Will I Fight for Equality? It Depends

In colonial America you were an Englishman, or you were not. The common claim was that an Englishman was an Englishman no matter where he stood in the world. The colonists increasingly took this to mean that they were equal in status and rights to any other English subject. British people of the upper classes viewed that idea with some distaste and were often offended when approached with familiarity by a colonial American.
Societycourierjournal.net

A Civil Rights Violation

It has been common knowledge for years that all major developing countries have possessed the ability to conduct germ warfare. The Wuhan crisis is no exception. Was a virus created in the lab and deliberately leaked into the local wet markets for experimentation on the people of Wuhan? This is totally consistent with China’s poor record on civil rights and its complete lack of concern for all of the Chinese people. The virus created in Wuhan is by no means a poor reflection on all Asians especially Asia-Americans. It is simply a reaffirmation of the Communist Chinese Government’s inhuman disdain for human life. They are the ones to blame.
Virginia StateWUSA

Feds in Virginia to step up civil rights enforcement

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Federal prosecutors in Virginia are devoting additional resources to prosecuting hate crimes and other civil rights cases. Acting U.S. Attorney For the Eastern District of Virginia Raj Parekh announced Thursday the creation of a civil rights unit within the office’s criminal division. Prosecutors assigned to the unit...
Little Rock, ARArkansas Online

UAPB pushes global civil-rights awareness

This year, the Office of International Programs (OIPS) at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff continued to offer educational programming to governmental and higher education institutions in Japan, said Pamela Moore, associate dean for global engagement at UAPB. She and a recent UAPB graduate participated in an event hosted...
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

In a cancel culture, anonymity must be a civil right

Anonymity, in ordinary times, is a tough topic to wrestle with. These days, however, it’s easy: Dissent, and thus democracy, will only survive in today’s culture if anonymity is preserved. That’s why the Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision striking down California’s donor-disclosure law was correct and crucial. In Americans For Prosperity...
Buffalo, NYPosted by
2 On Your Side

Unknown Stories: Sailing into civil rights history

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Perhaps you have noticed an old boat docked on the Buffalo River, but what you may not notice is the landmark history it holds. It is the Columbia and it once took people from Detroit, to a place called Boblo Island, an island which ultimately played host to a popular amusement park. And as the Columbia sits behind Silo City, awaiting a new future, we also look to its past.
Memphis, TNWREG

National Civil Rights Museum selects new president

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Civil Rights Museum announced it has selected Dr. Russell Wigginton as its next president. According to the museum, Wigginton brings nearly 30 years of experience to the role when he officially takes over on August 1. An author and William Randolph Hearst Fellow, Wigginton was an administrator and history professor at his alma mater Rhodes College.
PoliticsPosted by
Blavity

The Deleted Anti-Slavery Clause In The Declaration Of Independence

Independence Day takes on special significance this year as it follows the declaration of Juneteenth as a federal holiday. Despite some conservatives freaking out over confusion between the two holidays, July 4 takes on added significance this year when coupled with Juneteenth, which recognized that it took -- and is still taking -- a lot longer for Black Americans to be truly independent.
Glorieta, NMPosted by
Only In New Mexico

Explore A Civil War Battle As You Hike The Glorieta Battlefield Trail In New Mexico

New Mexico is not only beautiful, but it is rich in history. There are many destinations around the Land of Enchantment where you can not only receive a little fresh air, but you can also take a step back in time and learn about the remarkable history of the area. The Glorieta Battlefield Trail is […] The post Explore A Civil War Battle As You Hike The Glorieta Battlefield Trail In New Mexico appeared first on Only In Your State.
Hartford, CTPosted by
Hartford Courant

At Harriet Beecher Stowe House, the struggle for civil rights and racial equality gets a soundtrack built by Hartford DJ Q-Boogie

This year, the Stowe Prize has a soundtrack. The Harriet Beecher Stowe Center has hidden speakers behind the front steps of Stowe’s historic house and above the big doors on the right side of the nearby carriage house. When motion sensors are activated, a 52-minute soundscape of music and quotations about the struggle for civil rights and racial equality starts to play. Every year the Harriet ...
ProtestsNorwalk Hour

New wave of anti-protest laws may infringe on religious freedoms for Indigenous people

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) Over four days in June 2021, thousands of protesters attended the Treaty People Gathering in opposition to Line 3, a crude oil pipeline slated to be built across traditional homelands of the Ojibwe peoples in northern Minnesota.
Albany, GAWALB 10

Albany Civil Rights Institute gets $10K contribution

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Molson Coors Beverage Company Albany Brewery announced a $10,000 contribution to support the Albany Civil Rights Institute. The contribution is part of a renewed $1.5 million dedicated to organizations supporting Black, indigenous and people of color communities, fighting racial inequality and driving social change in the United States and Canada.
Louisiana StateArkansas Online

OPINION | CORALIE KOONCE: Repair the world

Most countries have something on their collective conscience. Some set up Truth and Reconciliation Commissions. Others have used reparations to make amends and repair wrongs. Besides cash payments or restitution of property, reparations may involve new laws and other institutional reforms, as well as symbolic actions such as making Juneteenth a national holiday.

