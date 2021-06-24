Cancel
Mental Health

Looking After Your Mental and Physical Health

By Ike Ogbo
Thrive Global
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo stay healthy, you need to look after your mental health as well as your physical health. It’s far too easy for both of those to fall to the wayside in favor of caring for loved ones, but in order to properly take care of those who matter most to you, you need to make sure you’re as healthy as possible. This means you need to prioritize self-care before caring for others; if you don’t already do that, you need to get into the habit of doing so.

Mental Healthspring.org.uk

The Personality Trait Linked To Depression

One trait that can signal a higher risk of depression. Declining IQ scores can help to predict depression with age, research finds. As people’s scores on abstract reasoning tests decline, so their risk of being depressed increases. Typical abstract reasoning tests involve analysing shapes and symbols for things like patterns...
Mental HealthThrive Global

4 Indicators to check if your mental health at the workplace initiative is working.

What started out as “work from home” has slowly turned into “live at work”. With increasing work hours, lack of boundaries in personal and work spaces, uncertain future all have led to deteriorating mental health for employees. Recent reports suggest that 1 in 6 employees in the corporate world suffered from problems related to worsening mental health.
Mental HealthL'Observateur

When your friends do not understand your mental health issues

Do you struggle with your mental health and have a difficult time in getting the people you know to be more understanding?. In some cases, your colleagues might give you a hard time regarding your anxieties and depression. As a result, here are seven suggestions on how to deal with...
Mental Healthtriathlete.com

Mental Health Resources for Triathletes

Physical performance is not merely a physical feat. For athletes to perform at their very best, whether at the age-group level or in elite competition, they also have to home their mental skills. And that means an athlete’s mental health needs must be addressed. The evidence is clear that mind and body work in tandem. Though many assume endurance athletes, who are flush with feel-good endorphins from hours spent training, are immune from mental health issues like depression, anxiety, substance abuse, or eating disorders, the numbers tell a different story. Mental illness affects 20% of the general population in the U.S., but one study shows 37% of endurance athletes report being diagnosed with mental illness, and 46% showed risk factors for mental health issues.
Mental HealthFox5 KVVU

Impact of the pandemic on mental health

The pandemic has had a major impact on mental health. Mike Davis visited the geropsych unit at Desert Springs Hospital to learn more. For more information, visit desertspringshospital.com. This segment is sponsored by Desert Springs Hospital.
Mental HealthWGNtv.com

Boost your mood — laugh for better mental health

Form your lips into a smile and you’ll feel better – even faking it helps. With mental health concerns at crisis levels during the coronavirus pandemic, laughter may be part of the path to a better mood. WGN’s Medical Watch team first met Tanaz Bambood and her “laughter yoga” in...
Mental HealthFox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Mental health tips to help your youth athletes now and in the future

Professional athletes face unique types of mental health struggles due to the need to perform at high levels under the spotlight. Tennis star Naomi Osaka recently brought this issue to the forefront after withdrawing from the French and German opens citing stress and anxiety. Dr. Tony Kemmochi, a sport psychologist...
Mental HealthThrive Global

COVID-19,Mental Health and What to do: A Report by Michael Osland

As the pandemic COVID-19 hit the world, people’s health has gone downhill. But it is not only the physical health that is under attack but mental health as well. The psychologists state that mental issues begin with stress and anxiety. Effects of COVID-19 on Mental Health: Michael Osland. The pandemic...
Mental Healthdbhids.org

Boost Your Mood During Minority Mental Health Awareness Month in July

PHILADELPHIA — Behavioral health issues don’t discriminate. But the stigma around asking for help can be a powerful deterrent in some minority communities. July is Minority Mental Health Awareness Month, and the City of Philadelphia Department of Behavioral Health and Intellectual disAbility Services (DBHIDS) is committed to ending that stigma by making it as easy as possible to find the level of supports and services you need.
FitnessCentre Daily

How to reconnect with activity, others for your physical and mental well-being

Summer is in full swing, and with many of us fully vaccinated against COVID-19, life is starting to feel normal again. We’re easing back into pre-pandemic activities and routines. For some, it might be an easy, natural process, but for others, getting back into socializing, exercising, and other activities can feel challenging.
Mental HealthThrive Global

Meds, spirituality, anxiety, and all the things that broke my mental health.

I recently discovered this show called “Chuck” and get obsessed with it, is a very fun way to spend the days with this horrible hot weather and disconnect from everything, to have a good laugh. As I liked the vibe that the main actor has, Zachary Levi, and as I usually do with all the actors I admire I started looking for more shows or movies.
WorkoutsHarper's Bazaar

7 tai chi benefits, from the mental to the physical

When it comes to mind-body exercise, you may first think of yoga. However, the following tai chi benefits will make you consider swapping, or at least supplementing, your down dogs for "cloud hands". Although the practice been around for centuries, tai chi has regained momentum as of late. It makes...
Mental HealthThrive Global

Mental Health for Men and Women and Technology

In the fight to stay healthy, technology can give us an edge in our personal and professional lives. We can use our digital devices to improve our diets, track our fitness efforts, or help us with medication compliance. And that’s on top of all the other wonderful technological advancements that...
Louisville, KYThe State-Journal

Nailing Down the Perfect Psychiatrist for Your Mental Health Problem

A psychiatrist is a physician that has been medically trained and specializes in psychiatry. They diagnose and treat mental health problems by using psychotherapy and prescribing medicine. But how do you know that you need to see a psychiatrist Louisville ky? If you feel out of control, you witness changes in your life patterns that make you unhappy, or you are disturbed about your behaviors, it might be time to talk to a psychiatrist. However, it takes a great deal of patience and time to find therapists Louisville Ky residents can be proud of. That is the only way to be assured of successful treatment of your condition. Read on to learn how to find the perfect psychiatrist.
CelebritiesPeople

Britney Spears Hits the Treadmill for Her 'Mental and Physical Health' amid Conservatorship Battle

Britney Spears is focusing on her "mental and physical health" as she gets a break from her conservatorship battle during a vacation with boyfriend Sam Asghari. The longtime couple are getting plenty of beach time in Maui, but made sure to hit the gym for a workout — which Asghari, 27, documented on his Instagram. In a video, the pair show their muscles in a mirror while Spears walks on the treadmill.
Mental HealthBirmingham Star

Continuous sleep loss impacts mental, physical wellbeing

Washington [US], July 6 (ANI): The findings of a new study suggest that all it takes is three consecutive nights of sleep loss to cause your mental and physical well-being to greatly deteriorate. A new study published in Annals of Behavioral Medicine looked at the consequences of sleeping fewer than...

