Gossip Girl

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery fan of Gossip Girl wants to be “spotted” in NYC this summer, eating lunch on the steps of The Met and checking into The Empire Hotel. The Gossip Girl reboot is premiering on HBO Max on July 8, 2021, which means your group texts and Twitter feeds will be filled with the latest gossip from the Upper East Side. There’s no better way to fully digest the rumors and raunchy content than to grab your best friends and take a train into Grand Central à la Serena van der Woodsen. While you’re there, check out 18 stunning locations where the show was filmed and the drama went down.

