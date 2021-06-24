Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Teachers could do no more for pupils caught in blood scandal because 'they were infected and were going to die' says headmaster of school which has seen 72 former pupils die from HIV or hepatitis

By Isabella Nikolic For Mailonline
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 18 days ago

The former headmaster of a school embroiled in the infected blood scandal has told an inquiry there was nothing more the school could have done to support pupils emotionally after they were diagnosed with HIV and hepatitis as 'they were infected and were going to die'.

Alec Macpherson was the headmaster at Lord Mayor Treloar College, a boarding school in Hampshire, from 1974 to 1990.

During his tenure, several pupils - who had haemophilia - were diagnosed in their teenage years with HIV after receiving treatments which were infected. Others found out they had hepatitis prior to him joining the school.

A total of 72 haemophiliac pupils who attended the school in the 1970s and 1980s have since died after contracting HIV and hepatitis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PAG6v_0aeO8xjb00
Alec Macpherson (pictured during the infected blood inquiry) was the headmaster at Lord Mayor Treloar College, a boarding school in Hampshire, from 1974 to 1990

Earlier this week, former pupils and parents of pupils gave evidence to the inquiry - where they said the boys were given little emotional support after receiving their diagnoses.

In the latest hearing of the inquiry on Thursday, Mr Macpherson outlined the emotional support offered at the school, which included two counsellors on site and a psychiatrist who would visit pupils weekly.

While he said he acted 'in loco parentis', or in place of the parents, for the pupils, he added the boys would lean on their schoolmasters at their boarding houses or the nurses at the haemophilia site for support after receiving their diagnoses.

He said he was not invited to any meetings where pupils were informed they had hepatitis or were HIV-positive.

'All the boys had someone they could talk to who was willing to listen to them,' he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J1fz1_0aeO8xjb00
During his tenure, several pupils - who had haemophilia - were diagnosed in their teenage years with HIV after receiving treatments which were infected. Pictured: Princess Diana visiting the Lord Mayor Treloar College in 1989

'They weren't mentally ill - they didn't need psychiatric help, they were perfectly sane. What they had was a rage inside them, a frustration, that suddenly they had been made ill and they were going to die in the not-too-distant future.

'You could see it when you talked to them... it was a result of this disease, it had a dreadful effect on them.'

He added: 'If you're trying to say that we should have done more in terms of counselling them, I don't think we could have done any more. I think the staff did as much as they could.

'There was nothing you could do about it. They were infected, they were going to die and that was it. You just had to help them get on with life and live life to the full. Our way of doing it was trying to keep them busy.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nVl4C_0aeO8xjb00
A total of 72 haemophiliac pupils who attended the school (pictured) in the 1970s and 1980s have since died after contracting HIV and hepatitis

The school, which has since rebranded as Treloar's, issued a statement on Monday which said the on-site haemophilia medical centre where the boys were treated was run by the NHS.

And Mr Macpherson told the inquiry on Thursday the school had an oversight of the NHS-run centre, with at least two doctors being paid NHS workers while other medical staff, including physiotherapists and nurses, were employed by the school.

During his tenure as headteacher, Mr Macpherson said he had nothing to do with the decision-making regarding the boy's health, what they were treated with, how and when they were told about their diagnoses and conversations with parents over consent and treatment plans.

He instead held weekly meetings with Dr Aronstam, an NHS worker and director of the haemophilia centre in the 1970s and 1980s, who gave him a general update on how the boys were doing.

Other medical issues were handled by the college's medical officer, Dr Pat Tomlinson - a GP, he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wpoHB_0aeO8xjb00
Mr Macpherson (pictured) told the inquiry on Thursday the school had an oversight of the NHS-run centre, with at least two doctors being paid NHS workers while other medical staff, including physiotherapists and nurses, were employed by the school

Documents shown to the inquiry on Thursday revealed the school governors, and Mr Macpherson, discussed the pupils' positive HIV tests at a meeting in 1985.

Mr Macpherson said he believed the meeting was held shortly after he had first been informed of the pupils' diagnoses by Dr Aronstam, and that the school 'did not delay doing everything they could' to help the pupils.

Medical records seen by the inquiry earlier this week showed some pupils were listed as being 'at risk' of hepatitis in 1978, while Dr Aronstam had begun testing pupils for HTLV - which is what HIV was previously known as - as early as 1983.

When this was put to him, Mr Macpherson said he found it 'hard to believe' Dr Aronstam had potentially waited two years to tell him students had been infected with HIV.

'I always thought that they [the doctors] were doing the best they could,' he said.

'If they didn't take immediate take action when they knew that infected blood was being used, I'm very surprised. I think that was remiss, that was a mistake, which I would say was culpable. If that is true - that's disgraceful.'

He added: 'I don't think any of us in the school...we didn't know about it, we didn't have any authority, or reason to interfere in any way, no reason whatsoever. Doctors are God, let's face it, aren't they?'

Lead counsel for the inquiry, Jenni Richards QC, told chairman of the inquiry Sir Brian Langstaff she has not seen any earlier references to Aids in the governor's meeting documents, but 'did not want to give him an assurance' that was correct until she had checked the documents herself.

Trealoar's said in a statement the school had developed a 'much deeper understanding of what happened' to the pupils as a result of the evidence given this week and it was 'grateful' to those who highlighted shortcomings in the pastoral care.

The inquiry continues.

Comments / 1

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

203K+
Followers
77K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hepatitis A#Pupils#Headmaster#Nhs#Htlv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
News Break
HIV
Related
RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Mail

Father breaks down in tears and says he 'misses his sons every day' after they died of Aids from contaminated blood at boarding school as inquiry hears headmaster told students 'not to worry when they were told they'd contracted hepatitis'

A father of two men who died of Aids after receiving infected blood products during treatment for haemophilia at school broke down in tears on Tuesday when paying tribute to his sons. John Peach's sons, Leigh and Jason Peach, were both pupils at the Lord Mayor Treloar College, in Hampshire,...
HealthBBC

Infected blood: Parents and pupils reveal they were kept in dark at stricken school

An inquiry this week heard evidence from former pupils of a boarding school where 72 of their friends died after being treated with infected blood products in the 1970s and '80s. It emerged that, as doctors were coming to terms with the fact many of the boys could have been infected with HIV and hepatitis, students and parents had been kept in the dark.
HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Boys sent to special boarding school where they were treated for haemophilia were given blood products infected with hepatitis and HIV, inquiry hears

Parents who sent their children to a specialist school where disabled pupils were given infected blood products were not given details of the treatment their sons were receiving, an inquiry has heard. Several pupils who attended the Lord Mayor Treloar College, a special education boarding school in Hampshire, in the...
Public HealthBBC

More pupils sent home as Covid disruption soars

There has been a sharp rise in pupils sent home from school in England because of Covid, according to the latest official figures. They showed that more than 375,000 pupils - about one in 20 - were out of school for Covid-related reasons, up by more than 130,000 in a week.
EducationShropshire Star

Telford schools 'losing out on £420,000 for vulnerable pupils because of Government move'

Teachers in Telford and Wrekin say deprived pupils will lose out if the Government perseveres with a controversial method of calculating Pupil Premium funding. Telford & Wrekin Council say schools within the borough will lose £420,000 of Pupil Premium funding, due to the Government’s decision to use school census data from October 2020 instead of January 2021, as has been the norm in previous years.
CoronavirusBBC

Gangs warning for pupils missing majority of school

There has been a big increase in children in England missing large amounts of school - on top of disruption from Covid, warns a report. More than 90,000 pupils missed over half their lessons in the autumn term, said the Centre for Social Justice. They could be "extremely vulnerable to...
EducationTelegraph

School self-isolation hitting poor pupils hardest

Children from the most deprived areas are hit hardest by school self-isolation, The Telegraph can reveal, prompting MPs, scientists and former ministers to demand an immediate end to the bubble system. On Tuesday it was revealed that a record 385,500 pupils are off school as a result of Covid –...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Automatic Covid isolation for school pupils ‘to end from September’

School pupils may be spared from being forced to automatically self-isolate after contact with a positive Covid case under new rules which could come in force after the summer holidays.Nick Gibb, the schools minister, said on Tuesday that the government was considering using daily testing as an “alternative” to the existing rules under which children are forced to quarantine at home if anyone in their school bubble tests positive.A quarter of a million children missed school in a single week this month because of either Covid-19infection, self-isolation or school closures.According to The Guardian, which first reported the plans, the new...
HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

More than 160,000 hip and knee replacements were delayed because of Covid, researchers say (and the backlog of patients left in agony could take 10 YEARS to clear)

At least 160,000 hip and knee replacement operations have been delayed because of Covid, researchers say. Bristol University academics fear it may take the NHS more than 10 years to clear the coronavirus-fuelled backlog. In order to get a grip on the crisis, they say special operating centres running seven...
HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Australian boy, 15, died from tuberculosis so advanced it's only seen in third-world countries - after his brother was forced to call an ambulance after noticing body ulcers and a 'strong odour'

A Victorian coroner has finally been able to investigate the death of a teenage boy in Melbourne from a case of tuberculosis in its severest form. Mohamed Mussa spent more than a month on life support in the Royal Children's Hospital before dying from the disease, aged 15, in September 2005.

Comments / 1

Community Policy