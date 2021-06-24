Cancel
Spokane, WA

City of Spokane urges water customers to reduce usage amidst hot temperatures, chlorine shortage

By Fox 28 Spokane
FOX 28 Spokane
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Spokane is urging residents to conserve water due in part to hot temperatures and a nationwide chlorine shortage. The City says that two major facilities which supply chlorine for large water systems has caused a nationwide shortage. Additionally, record breaking high temperatures expected in the next several days are expected to put an additional strain on the system.

