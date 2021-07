Hope everyone’s summer is going well! Just a reminder that if you want to tryout for the Womens Swimming and Diving team you need to turn in ALL of your paper into athletic clearance by the first day of tryouts (August 9th at Windermere Prep). All the info is on the athletic website and was posted on the swimming page back in May. If you have any questions please reach out to me at kylegoller@lakerswim.com.