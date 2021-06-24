Cancel
‘North of the 45th’ Art Exhibit at NMU June 21-July 30 2021

Northern Michigan University’s DeVos Art Museum is hosting its 14th Annual North of the 45th juried exhibition for artists living north of the 45th parallel in Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota. The show runs through Friday, July 30. A closing reception is scheduled that night at 6 p.m., followed by a 7 p.m. talk by this year’s juror, Ron Platt, chief curator at the Grand Rapids Art Museum.

