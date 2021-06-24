Cancel
Manufacturing

Southgate Mall to host 4th of July Celebration and Career Expo

By Peter Christian
Newstalk KGVO
After a year without celebrating the traditional 4th of July holiday, Southgate Mall will once again host its popular celebration. KGVO spoke with Southgate Mall Manager and Goodwill Ambassador Tim Winger this week about this year’s Independence Day celebration. “We are we absolutely (having the celebration),” said Winger. “Our city...

Newstalk KGVO

Missoula, MT
Newstalk KGVO has the best news coverage for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

#4th Of July#Independence Day#Southgate Mall#Goodwill
