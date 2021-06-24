Southgate Mall to host 4th of July Celebration and Career Expo

The City of Beavercreek is excited to host a 2021 Independence Day celebration! The celebration will take place Sunday, July 4, 2021 and will include a parade, live entertainment, food trucks, and a spectacular firework show. All the fun will kick-off with a parade at 6 p.m. The parade route will begin along Meadowbridge Drive, continue east on Dayton-Xenia Road, and will end at Beavercreek High School. After cheering on the parade, the excitement will continue at Rotary Park, located at 2260 Dayton Xenia Road, with more activities, including food trucks, live entertainment, and a firework show, scheduled to start at 10 p.m. The Committee would like to say ‘thank you’ to our amazing sponsors. This community event is made possible thanks to generous donors. Contact the Beavercreek Parks, Recreation & Culture division at (937) 427-5514 or email parks@beavercreekohio.gov with any questions.