What 'Authenticity' Actually Looks Like in an Influence-Marketing Collaboration

If you’re a beauty enthusiast and like being on top of the latest cosmetics and skincare trends, then you’ll love the latest beauty buzz: subscription boxes. Walking into a skin care store, or even just browsing among the make-up aisles in CVS or Target, it’s easy to get overwhelmed with what mascara, night cream or lotion to get — the choices are endless, and there’s always something new on the shelves. How many times have you found yourself wanting to try everything, but didn’t want to look like someone who’s taking far too much advantage of those “Try me” stickers? We all have.