Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Grains, Liveestock mixed

Middletown Press
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWheat for July was off 10 cents at $6.5125 a bushel; July corn lost 11 cents at 6.5325 a bushel, July oats rose 11 cents at 3.7650 a bushel; while July soybeans dropped 13.75 cents at $13.7125 cents a bushel. Beef higher, pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun....

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Live Cattle Rally on WASDE Report

The hog market didn’t find any substantial support in the morning’s WASDE report, but the cattle market is rallying after seeing higher anticipated steer prices and a stronger export market. Heading into Monday afternoon, the lean hog and live cattle contracts are rallying as the markets have found some technical...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Mixed on WASDE, Crop Conditions

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: December corn is down 2 3/4 cents per bushel, November soybeans are up 1 1/2 cents, and September KC wheat is down 9 3/4 cents. CME Globex Recap: Grains are mixed to weaker overnight with most contracts setting back from their post-WASDE gains. One commodity not setting back, however, is soybean oil which is up another 2.6% overnight and headed back toward contract highs posted in early June. Model-to-model forecasts will be providing volatility all week.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn Down, Soybeans Up, Wheat Mixed

Corn is 7 to 8 cents lower, soybeans are 5 to 8 cents higher and wheat is 5 cents lower to 2 cents higher. Corn trade is 7 to 8 cents lower at midday with spread trade still firming, while new crop continues to test support at the lower end of the range with a fresh low scored before bouncing a bit as rains work through short term. Ethanol margins continue to see support from the corn pullback and the energy complex rebound.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Mixed Ahead of Rain, USDA WASDE Report

December corn was down 7 1/4 cents and November soybeans were up 9 3/4 cents Friday, a mixed reaction to rain in this weekend’s forecast and the anticipation of USDA’s WASDE and Crop Production reports on Monday. Winter wheats were also mixed with KC wheat higher and Chicago lower. September...
Industryagfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Markets Mixed; Canola, Bean Oil End Higher

Corn and wheat closed lower Friday, ahead of the three-day weekend and after an appeals court turned back a 2019 EPA ruling that had opened the door for year-round sales of E15 fuel. November soybeans ended up 3 1/2 cents with support from higher closes in soybean oil and canola.
IndustryWOWO News

Grain Stocks Down Sharply Report

USDA’s quarterly Grain Stocks report, released with the June 30 Acreage report, shows sharp declines in corn and soybean stocks. Corn stocks totaled 4.11 billion bushels, down 18 percent from the same time last year. On-farm corn stocks were down 39 percent from a year ago, but off-farm stocks were up 11 percent. Soybeans stored totaled 767 million bushels, down 44 percent from last year. On-farm soybean stocks were down 65 percent, while off-farm stocks were down 27 percent. All wheat stored totaled 844 million bushels, down 18 percent from a year ago. On-farm all wheat stocks were down 38 percent, while off-farm stocks were down 12 percent. Durum wheat stored totaled 27.5 million bushels, down 34 percent from last year. On-farm stocks were down 24 percent, while off-farm stocks were down 42 percent. The Grain Stocks and Acreage reports sent corn, soybean and wheat markets sharply higher, hitting price limits shortly after the report.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, soy futures mixed before U.S. plantings, stocks reports

CHICAGO, June 29 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn and soybean futures were mixed on Tuesday as traders adjusted positions ahead of key U.S. reports on crop plantings and inventories. The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Wednesday is expected to increase its estimate for corn plantings by about 3%...
Industryagfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Firm Ahead of July WASDE

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: December corn is up 5 1/4 cents per bushel, November soybeans are up 3 cents, and September KC wheat is down 1/4 cent. CME Globex Recap: Grain futures are mostly higher ahead of the July WASDE. Based on pre-report estimates, this month’s report could be fairly muted with the trade reverting back to trading weather models rather quickly barring a major surprise.
Industryfarmforum.net

Market analyst: Rain makes grain

Last week, the grain trade was sharply higher on the bullish USDA acreage report, with soybeans up $1.22 November contract for the week, and $1.30 for July. Corn traded up 60 cents, and spring wheat was 31-39 cents higher in Minneapolis. This week is just the opposite, as rain over...
AgricultureEnid News and Eagle

USDA report sparks fireworks in grains

Happy Independence Day market watchers. The new year is officially halfway through. This holiday weekend, we reflect and celebrate the freedom of a great democratic experiment. Let us not forget that freedom isn’t free and requires sacrifice from some for the greater good of all. While we are far from...
Agriculturemaryvilleforum.com

Grain markets hinge on China demand

The trade started the week waiting to see the June 30 crop report from the USDA, but in many ways it had already moved on. “The trade is looking more at next year than this year,” says Karl Setzer of Agrivisor. In a way, two different things are pushing the...
Industryspglobal.com

US aluminum futures bid as imports continue to decline

CME Group's AUP Midwest premium futures forward curve continued to rally throughout the curve on July 12 as spreads eased and buying has started to come into the market for Q4 and into 2022, with rising ocean freight costs limited imports of P1020. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber...
Economykdow.biz

Gold lower, silver higher

The july gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1805.50 an ounce – down $4.50. The current silver contract on the "NYMEX" closed at $26.22 an ounce – up one cent.
Trafficthedallasnews.net

Oil prices slip as traders assess risks

NEW YORK, July 12 (Xinhua) -- Oil prices came under pressure on Monday as traders remained cautious over multiple uncertainties. The West Texas Intermediate for August delivery lost 46 cents to settle at 74.10 U.S. dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for September delivery decreased 39 cents to close at 75.16 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.
Businessdtnpf.com

Oil Futures Decline as US Dollar Gains Ahead of Inflation Data

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Nearby delivery month oil futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude on the Intercontinental Exchange settled Monday's session lower, although all contracts moved off intrasession lows, as the U.S. Dollar Index strengthened and equities rose on expectations that inflation pressure eased in June, while base effects of last year's lockdown over the April-May period have begun to fade and the labor market continues to underperform during the post-pandemic economic recovery.
Stocksinvesting.com

Canada shares lower at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite down 0.10%

Investing.com – Canada equities were lower at the close on Monday, as losses in the Energy, Industrials and Materials sectors propelled shares lower. At the close in Toronto, the S&P/TSX Composite fell 0.10%. The biggest gainers of the session on the S&P/TSX Composite were Lithium Americas Corp (TSX:LAC), which rose...
Marketsclevelandstar.com

Gold falls on stronger U.S. dollar

CHICAGO, July 12 (Xinhua) -- Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange fell on Monday as the U.S. dollar strengthened. The most active gold contract for August delivery fell 4.7 U.S. dollars, or 0.26 percent, to close at 1,805.9 dollars per ounce. Gold was also...
Chicago, ILBeloit Daily News

BC-Merc Money

CHICAGO (AP) — Foreign money futures trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Monday:. Net change deletes decimal point and leading zeros.
MarketsCoinDesk

Market Wrap: Bitcoin Drops as Traders Await June CPI Inflation Report

On average, analysts expect a 4.9% reading for June, but any acceleration might rekindle speculation the Federal Reserve might need to slow its efforts to stimulate the economy. The U.S. central bank has nearly doubled the size of its balance sheet since early 2020 to more than $8 trillion, and the money-printing is seen as a catalyst for bitcoin’s price gains since then.

Comments / 0

Community Policy