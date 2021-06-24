Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Samuel L. Jackson, Danny Glover to receive honorary Oscars

By Syndicated Content
rock947.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Actors Samuel L. Jackson and Danny Glover are among four people who will receive honorary Oscars next year for their contributions to filmmaking and the world, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Thursday. The pair are among the next recipients of the...

rock947.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ingmar Bergman
Person
Mike Nichols
Person
Samuel L Jackson
Person
Liv Ullmann
Person
Danny Glover
Person
Quentin Tarantino
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Governors Awards#Reuters#Norwegian#Swedish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Oscars
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Marvel’s Samuel L. Jackson Gave Scarlett Johansson One Great Piece Of Advice Early On (And She Passed It Along To Florence Pugh)

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. 11 years ago, Scarlett Johansson debuted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Natasha Romanoff, a.k.a. Black Widow, and next week, the character will finally be seen starring in her own movie. Iron Man 2 was also notable for fully introducing Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury following his cameo in Iron Man. However, Jackson also came into the MCU with plenty of experience working in action-related projects, and he gave Johansson some advice back then that she’s since passed on to her Black Widow co-star Florence Pugh.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Chris Evans, Samuel L. Jackson And Co.’s Lengthy Marvel Contracts Got A Lot Of Attention, But Kevin Feige Talks How Things Are Different Now

When the Marvel Cinematic Universe was first getting going, it was trying to do something that had never really been attempted before, and doing so required some unprecedented moves. A perfect example of this is the way that Marvel Studios negotiated contracts with their stars – having them sign massive multi-picture deals that would lock a performer into a particular part for many years. Fast forward to now, the comic book movie franchise is more than a decade old, and with all of its growth and development has come a change in the way that the company works out contracts with actors.
Los Angeles, CAbeverlypress.com

Honorary Oscar winners announced

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on June 24 that its Board of Governors voted to present honorary awards to Samuel L. Jackson, Elaine May and Liv Ullmann, and the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award to Danny Glover. The four Oscar statuettes will be presented at the Academy’s 12th Governors Awards on Jan. 15, 2022, in Los Angeles.
MoviesNew Haven Register

Henry Cavill, Samuel L. Jackson, Bryce Dallas Howard Among A-List Cast for Matthew Vaughn's Spy Thriller 'Argylle'

“Kingsman” director Matthew Vaughn has signed up an all-star cast for his new film franchise “Argylle,” which will be produced by Vaughn’s U.K.-based studio MARV. Henry Cavill (“Man of Steel”), Sam Rockwell (“Moon”), Bryce Dallas Howard (“Jurassic World”), Bryan Cranston (“Breaking Bad”), Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”), John Cena (“Bumblebee”) and Samuel L. Jackson (“Avengers: Endgame”) are all set to appear in the spy thriller.
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Danny Glover leads tribute to Richard Donner

Danny Glover has paid tribute to Richard Donner. The 'Lethal Weapon' star - who starred in four of the franchise's movies with the late director at the help - admitted he feels heartbroken after the filmmaker's death this week aged 91. He said: "My heart is broken. "Working with Dick...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Samuel L. Jackson Knows Who He Wants In Hitman’s Bodyguard 3

Based at the current rate Ryan Reynolds is firing out movies, if he decides that a sequel to Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard is something he’s interested in, then chances are it’ll happen sooner rather than later. Having wrapped the buddy sequel in early 2019, Reynolds moved straight onto Free Guy, then Netflix duo Red Notice and The Adam Project via a voice role in The Croods: A New Age, while he’s currently hard at work on AppleTV+ festive musical comedy Spirited opposite Will Ferrell.
CelebritiesTVOvermind

Five Roles You Completely Forgot Samuel L. Jackson Played

It’s hard to believe that anyone could possibly forget Samuel L. Jackson in any role since he’s usually pretty vocal and loud, to be honest. But there are movies that haven’t been given the most attention and some roles that he’s played that have kind of gone by the wayside simply because they weren’t quite as popular. But it’s fair to say that some folks might take a look at this list and state that they remember seeing Jackson in these roles. But while that’s a cute anecdote when someone says they’ve seen something it doesn’t describe everyone’s experience when it comes to seeing someone perform in something. In fact, some people might have forgotten that he was in Pulp Fiction or Shaft if they’ve seen either movie at all. That’s kind of how it works though, a person might watch a movie once and never realize who’s in it, to begin with. That’s the whole point of reminding people since it’s fun to see that shocked look when they realize that they’ve been watching a certain actor longer than they realized. Sometimes people forget, that’s just the way of things.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Danny Glover Veterans Drama ‘The Drummer’ Gets North America Deal

EXCLUSIVE: Danny Glover drama The Drummer has been acquired in North America by 1091 Pictures. Glover is also an executive-producer on the feature drama in which three interwoven stories reveal the traumatic effects of war on the psyches of veterans from different generations. Glover stars as Mark Walker, a Vietnam...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

More Hitman’s Bodyguard Movies? Ryan Reynolds And Samuel L. Jackson Have Some Great Ideas

SPOILERS are ahead for The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard playing in theaters now. The Hitman’s Bodyguard recently continued with the sequel The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, a fun action flick that saw Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek team up for a comedic shoot 'em up blockbuster alongside the likes of Morgan Freeman and Antonio Banderas. As the second movie in the series continues its box office run this weekend, it’s time to talk about threequel options.
CelebritiesMovieWeb

Mel Gibson and Danny Glover Mourn the Passing of Lethal Weapon Director Richard Donner

Lethal Weapon stars Danny Glover and Mel Gibson have weighed in on the passing of Richard Donner. On Monday, it was reported that Donner, who directed all four Lethal Weapon movies with Glover and Mel Gibson, had passed away at the age of 91. As he also directed other iconic movies like Superman: The Movie, The Goonies, and The Omen, Donner has long been one of Hollywood's most inspirational filmmakers, and the news of his death has left Hollywood in mourning.
NFLPosted by
HollywoodLife

Magic Johnson, 61, Treats Friends Samuel Jackson & LL Cool J To Vacation on $1.1 Million Yacht

Magic Johnson spared no expense when he brought his famous pals Samuel L. Jackson and LL Cool J on a luxurious yachting trip to Italy. Earvin “Magic” Johnson, 61, and his wife Cookie, 62, set sails for the the shores of Italy for a scenic vacation. The former NBA star leased the 281-foot yacht Aquila for the trip, which costs $1.1 million per week to rent, via TMZ. With such a big boat, Magic and Cookie made the trip a star-studded affair and invited famous friends to join with their wives, as well. The couple extended the invite to actor Samuel L. Jackson, 72, rapper LL Cool J, 53, and former NFL star Rodney Peete, 55, along with their significant others. It also appears the celebrities were joined by an anesthesiologist friend Anthony Calloway and his wife.

Comments / 0

Community Policy