Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Mexico’s coronavirus death toll rises to 232,068

By Syndicated Content
rock947.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s health ministry on Thursday reported 5,340 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 221 more fatalities, bringing the total figures to 2,493,087 infections and 232,068 deaths. The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published...

rock947.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
Place
Mexico City
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
U.S. PoliticsBeaumont Enterprise

Mexican migrants sent home a record $4.5 billion in May

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexicans living abroad sent home a record amount of money in May, topping $4.5 billion in a month for the first time, Mexico’s central bank said Thursday. Just a year ago, it was considered a record when migrants' money, known as remittances, broke the $4 billion...
Public Healthkdal610.com

Mexico reports 3,074 new COVID-19 cases, 89 more deaths

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s health ministry on Monday reported 3,074 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 89 more fatalities, bringing total figures to 2,593,574 infections and 235,058 deaths. The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently...
Public SafetyArgus Press

Number of missing on Mexico's highway of death rises to 71

MEXICO CITY (AP) — At least 71 people have gone missing this year on a highway between Mexico’s industrial hub of Monterrey and the border city of Nuevo Laredo, authorities said Wednesday. Earlier estimates by relatives of the victims — at least half a dozen of whom are U.S. residents...
Advocacy104.1 WIKY

Mexico president calls for end to Cuba trade embargo after protests

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday the U.S. economic embargo of Cuba should be ended to help its people, after the biggest anti-government protests in decades broke out on the island fueled by anger over shortages in basic goods. “The truth is that...
WorldPosted by
MarketWatch

Coronavirus tally: Global deaths approach 4 million as Russia's daily toll tops 700 again

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness rose to 186.65 million on Wednesday, while the death toll grew to 3,994,220, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University. Russia remained an issue as the daily death toll slipped from Tuesday's record but remained above 700, at 725 in the past 24 hours, Reuters reported. The U.S. leads the world with a total of 33.75 million cases and in deaths with 605,905. India is closing in on the U.S. in cases at 30.66 million but is third in deaths at 404,211, while Brazil is second in deaths at 526,892 but is third in cases at 18.86 million. Mexico has fourth-highest death toll at 233,958 but is 15th in cases with 2.55 million. In Europe, Russia leads in deaths with 137,718 fatalities, while the U.K. has 128,532, making Russia the country with the fifth-highest death toll in the world and highest in Europe.
Public Healthrock947.com

Brazil registers 745 COVID-19 deaths on Monday

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Brazil registered 745 COVID-19 deaths on Monday and 17,031 additional cases, according to data released by the nation’s Health Ministry. The South American country has now registered a total of 534,233 coronavirus deaths and 19,106,971 total confirmed cases. (Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Writing by Gram...
Pharmaceuticalsrock947.com

Panama authorizes Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-vaccine from 12 of age

PANAMA CITY (Reuters) – Panama’s health ministry on Monday said it would allow the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 as emergency use for children 12 years old and older but gave no details on when it would start. Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine is already authorized for those older than 16 years. (Reporting by...
Advocacyboisestatepublicradio.org

Thousands In Cuba Protest Over The Worsening Economy

Cuba's president addressed the nation Monday morning following widespread protests on the island about the dismal state of the economy. He blamed Cuba's troubles on the U.S. Carrie Kahn is NPR's International Correspondent based in Mexico City, Mexico. She covers Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central America. Kahn's reports can be heard on NPR's award-winning news programs including All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Weekend Edition, and on NPR.org.
Advocacy101 WIXX

Mexico foreign minister says looking into humanitarian aid for Cuba

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday he had spoken to his Cuban counterpart to determine what sort of humanitarian aid would help the Caribbean nation after weekend street protests on the island over shortages of basic goods. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, speaking...
Public Healthwhbl.com

Mexico reports biggest jump in COVID-19 cases since February

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s health ministry on Tuesday reported 11,137 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, the largest daily jump reported in the country since February, bringing its total to 2,604,711 infections. It was not immediately clear why deaths jumped but the health ministry had previously said spikes were down...
Florida Statewsau.com

Death toll from Florida condo collapse death toll rises to 94

(Reuters) – The death toll from the partial collapse of a condominium near Miami rose by four to 94 on Monday, with 22 people still unaccounted for as workers continued to sift through the rubble of the building, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said. Due to the passage of...
Washington StateKIMA TV

Washington's heat wave death toll rises to 78

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Washington State health officials say at least 78 people died from heat-related illnesses during last week’s extreme heat wave. In comparison, 39 people died from heat-related illnesses from 2015 – 2020, including seven last summer, according to data from the state health department. State health officials say...
Public Healthrock947.com

Thai economy may miss forecasts as COVID-19 cases spike – central bank

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand’s economy faces significant downside risks and could perform below baseline forecasts, the central bank said on Monday, as the tourism-reliant nation deals with a recent jump in coronavirus infections. Thailand’s biggest outbreak so far has seen a spike in cases and deaths this month, prompting tougher...
Worldrock947.com

Factbox: Countries weigh ‘mix and match’ COVID-19 vaccines

(Reuters) – A growing number of countries are looking at switching to different COVID-19 vaccines for second doses or booster shots amid supply delays and safety concerns that have slowed their vaccination campaigns. Several medical studies to test the efficacy of switching COVID-19 vaccines are under way. A mixed schedule,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy