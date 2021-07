MILAN, June 30 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Leonardo Del Vecchio is biting the bullet on GrandVision (GVNV.AS). After a year of legal wrangling, his eyewear giant EssilorLuxottica (ESLX.PA) said on Tuesday it will buy a 77% stake in the Dutch optical retailer at the price agreed in 2019. That’s 7.2 billion euros for the whole company. The sudden capitulation is a tad puzzling. A Dutch court ruled earlier in June that GrandVision had breached the terms of the takeover, allowing EssilorLuxottica to walk away. That gave the $82 billion eyewear giant leverage to negotiate a lower price.