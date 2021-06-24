Cancel
Saint Albans City, VT

St. Albans Rotary Club gives $1,500 check to Maple Run Union School District as part of frontline workers fundraiser

St. Albans Messenger
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, Joe Hailko of the Saint Alban’s Rotary Club presented a $1,500 check to Kevin Dirth, Superintendent of the Maple Run Union School District. The gift is part of the “Rotary Loves Frontline Workers" fundraiser. Other beneficiaries of the fundraiser include Northwestern Counseling & Support Services, Northwestern Medical Center, Franklin County Home Health, St. Albans Police Department dispatchers, St. Albans Health and Rehab, and Missisquoi Valley School District.

