Panel takes no action on energy company settlement offers

Local solar panel developer combines with Dallas company. Bedford-based solar panel developer 1366 Technologies has combined with Hunt Perovskite Technologies from Dallas to form a new company called CubicPV. Frank van Mierlo, 1366′s chief executive, takes over as CEO of the new company, which will have offices in both cities. The merger joins 1366′s effort to manufacture cheaper silicon wafers with Hunt’s technology to use a new material called perovskite to make solar cells more efficient. As part of the deal, CubicPV is raising $25 million of new funding from investors including Hunt Energy Enterprises, First Solar, and Breakthrough Energy Ventures. The goal is to “dramatically boost the energy harvest and drive down costs of solar installations, helping to meet the world’s electrification and climate goals,” Michael Irwin, chief technology officer at CubicPV who held the same position at Hunt, said in a statement. — AARON PRESSMAN.