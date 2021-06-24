Cancel
Financial Reports

Chelvertn Uk Share News (SDV)

Life Style Extra
 18 days ago

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Vitec Group PLC - Richmond, West London-based photography and video products maker - Says recovery stronger than anticipated and ends May with record order book. As a result, expects adjusted pretax profit for first half to be not less than GBP19.0 million, though this will still be down from GBP23.5 million a year ago. "For 2021, despite uncertainty around the impact of electronic component and raw material shortages, the board now expects adjusted pretax profit for 2021 will be materially above current market expectations," it says, noting company-compiled consensus for the year sees profit at GBP35.6 million.

BusinessShareCast

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

“Finding quality companies from Emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa”. Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (the “Company”) announces it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc. Ordinary Shares:Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC. Date...
BusinessLife Style Extra

Voyager Life strikes deal with pharmacy buying group Inphaserve

(Alliance News) - Voyager Life PLC has been appointed as a preferred supplier to independent pharmacy group Inphaserve, it announced on Monday. Voyager Life is Perth, Scotland-based supplier of cannabidiol and hemp seed oil products for use in the health and wellness industry. The Inphaserve Independent Pharmacy Buying & Support Group negotiates supply contracts on behalf of 30 independent pharmacies in Scotland and England.
StocksLife Style Extra

LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Stocks down despite EU digital tax delay

(Alliance News) - Stocks in London and key European markets were trading mostly lower on Monday midday, amid a firm pound and continued concerns about the lingering Covid-19 pandemic and despite the EU putting its digital tax plan "on hold" during OECD talks. The index of London blue-chips was down...
Grocery & SupermaketLife Style Extra

Football fails to boost footfall: UK shopper numbers stay flat

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - England's run to the final of. the Euro 2020 soccer tournament failed to boost the country's. beleaguered retailers, with weekly visitor numbers at all UK. retail destinations rising by a mere 0.6%. Data from Springboard showed that while shopper numbers had. increased around the semi-final...
BusinessLife Style Extra

Impax Asset Management Regulatory News (IEM)

On 12 July 2021, Impax Environmental Markets plc (the "Company") issued from its block listing authority 250,000 shares at a price of 480.50 pence per share. As a result of this issuance, the total number of Ordinary shares in issue will be 286,675,533 and the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 286,675,533. There are no shares held in Treasury.
StocksLife Style Extra

Diageo Regulatory News (DGE)

Diageo plc ('Diageo') announces today that it has purchased 57,039 of its ordinary shares of 28 101/108 pence each on the London Stock Exchange and other recognised investment exchanges from UBS AG London Branch as follows. Such purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by Diageo on 12 May 2021, as announced on 12 May 2021:
BusinessLife Style Extra

Plaza Centers N.v. Regulatory News (PLAZ)

Plaza Centers N.V. ("Plaza" or the "Company") has made available on its website an updated Presentation prior to the bondholders meeting on 13th July, 2021. A copy of the presentation can be downloaded from the Company's website at :. https://plazacenters.com/investor-relations/company-presentation. For further details, please contact:. Plaza. Ran Yaacovs, CFO 972-546-303-006.
MarketsLife Style Extra

Trans-Siberian Gold

Trans-Siberian Gold (UK): Constituent DeletionChanges in FTSE UK Index Series. Following the cash offer for Trans-Siberian Gold (UK, constituent) by Horvik Ltd (non constituent) being declared wholly unconditional, please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below:. Index. Effective FromStart of Trading. FTSE AIM All-Share Index. 15 July 2021.
BusinessLife Style Extra

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)-Dialog Semiconductor plc amend

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY. Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION. (a) Name of exempt principal trader:. J.P. Morgan Securities Plc. (c) Name of the party to the offer with...
Marketsbostonnews.net

Energy Efficient Glass Market Demand, Size, Share, Demand & Forecast To 2027

The global energy efficient glass market is projected to be worth USD 36.91 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The energy efficient glass market observes high demand attributed to the increasing demand for reduced energy consumption in buildings. Energy efficient glass is found to decrease the overall energy consumption in buildings by about 8.0% to 10.0% and thereby offer savings on operational costs.
Grocery & SupermaketLife Style Extra

Sunday newspaper round-up: Smiths Group, Virgin Galactic, Sainsbury

(Sharecast News) - One of Britain's biggest engineering firms is on the cusp of a major break-up after receiving a £2billion takeover approach for its medical division from a US private equity predator. City sources said FTSE 100-listed engineering giant Smiths Group has been holding talks with Boston-based TA Associates. Bankers from Goldman Sachs are said to be working on the deal. - Financial Mail on Sunday.
MarketsLife Style Extra

London pre-open: Stocks seen lower amid Covid worries

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were set to fall at the open on Monday despite a solid session in Asia, as worries about Covid-19 weigh on sentiment. The FTSE 100 was called to open 25 points lower at 7,096, with traders likely to be nursing a sore head after England's Euros defeat overnight.
StocksLife Style Extra

London midday: Stocks in the red as Covid concerns weigh

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were still in the red by midday on Monday as worries about Covid-19 weighed on sentiment. The FTSE 100 was down 0.7% at 7,072.86 as investors looked ahead to the start of the US earnings season - with results due this week from the likes of Citi, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan - while the UK calendar will also pick up, with Burberry, Dunelm and Barratt Developments among those slated to report.
ImmigrationLife Style Extra

EDF held talks with British ministers about post-brexit immigration rules - Telegraph

Immigration rules, the Telegraph reported. to be able to hire from the European Union and beyond given the. pounds ($31.97 billion) nuclear power plant it is building in. (Sharecast News) - Ryanair has announced plans to recruit 2,000 new pilots to crew aircraft deliveries over the next three years as it looks to rebuild after taking a hit from the Covid-19 pandemic.
Public HealthLife Style Extra

UK records 32,367 new COVID-19 cases, 34 deaths

LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will set out next week plans to regenerate Britain's high streets by expanding outdoor dining and investing more in sports facilities as part of his promise to "level up" the countr... 10 Jul 21 22:30. By David LawderVENICE, Italy, July...
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

Ind.inv.tst Share News (IIT)

- Urban Logistics REIT PLC - investor in UK industrial properties - Raises gross proceeds of GBP108.3 million from oversubscribed placing of 65.9 million shares at 155 pence each. Chair Nigel Rich says: "The urban logistics sector continues to benefit from long term structural momentum created by the growth in e-commerce. This significant injection of capital will enable the company to continue its growth and capture a pipeline of attractive assets."
BusinessLife Style Extra

Hend.eur.focus Share News (HEFT)

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of London-listed company director and manager changes announced on Thursday and Friday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. IG Group Holdings PLC - London-based contracts-for-difference trading platform - Hires Susan Skerrit as non-executive director. Skerrit is a commercial banker who has...
StocksLife Style Extra

Share Price Information for Centralnic (CNIC)

Presentation at MelloMonday on Monday 12th July 2021, via Zoom Webinar. CentralNic Group plc is pleased to announce that the Company will be attending MelloMonday on Monday 12th July 2021, taking place from 6pm to 9.30pm. Ben Crawford, CEO and Michael Riedl, CFO will be presenting and taking questions from participants. If you would like to attend, you can register here for the event using code SHVIP for 75% off tickets.

