Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palo Alto, CA

Out of this world: Pace makes space for painter’s cosmic landscapes

Posted by 
TheSixFifty.com
TheSixFifty.com
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

‘Damian Loeb: Wishful Thinking’ is on view in Palo Alto through July 2. The current exhibition at Pace Gallery, “Damian Loeb: Wishful Thinking,” is an elegant, austere installation of just eight paintings. As with previous shows, the art is presented without labels, artist statements or curator essays (checklists are available upon request and helpful staff are always on hand). This allows the viewer to really focus on the art, without worrying about the artist’s biography or backstory. In the case of Loeb’s meticulously painted, other-worldly landscapes, however, a bit of background can definitely enhance the experience.

thesixfifty.com

Comments / 0

TheSixFifty.com

TheSixFifty.com

Palo Alto, CA
222
Followers
238
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

The best of what to eat, see and do in Silicon Valley.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palo Alto, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
City
Palo Alto, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tintoretto
Person
Elizabeth Sullivan
Person
Rubens
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art World#Art Gallery#Outer Space#Photography#Contemporary Art#The Pace Gallery#Greek
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Arts
News Break
Paintings
Related
Public HealthNBC News

France mandates Covid-19 pass for restaurants, shopping malls

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday ordered all French health care workers to get Covid-19 vaccine shots by Sept. 15 and urged all of his compatriots to get vaccinated as soon as possible, to fight resurgent infections that are threatening the country’s economic recovery. In a televised address,...
Michigan StatePosted by
CNN

Judge grills lawyers on thin election fraud claims at Michigan hearing on possible sanctions

(CNN) — A judge in Michigan pinned down lawyers in a marathon video court hearing Monday on whether they had done due diligence before filing election fraud claims in federal court in November. The grilling came in a hearing over whether the Trump-supporting lawyers should be penalized -- with the possible consequence of losing their law licenses -- following their lawsuit to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Comments / 0

Community Policy