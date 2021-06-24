Out of this world: Pace makes space for painter’s cosmic landscapes

‘Damian Loeb: Wishful Thinking’ is on view in Palo Alto through July 2. The current exhibition at Pace Gallery, “Damian Loeb: Wishful Thinking,” is an elegant, austere installation of just eight paintings. As with previous shows, the art is presented without labels, artist statements or curator essays (checklists are available upon request and helpful staff are always on hand). This allows the viewer to really focus on the art, without worrying about the artist’s biography or backstory. In the case of Loeb’s meticulously painted, other-worldly landscapes, however, a bit of background can definitely enhance the experience.