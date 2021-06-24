North American Friendship Garden opens at Confluence Park
Photo courtesy of San Antonio River Authority / Left to right: City of San Antonio District 3 Councilwoman Phyllis Viagran, San Antonio River Foundation Executive Director Frates Seeligson, San Antonio-Mexico Friendship Council President Juan Antonio Flores, Consul General of Canada Dr. Rachel McCormick, City of San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, Consul General of Mexico Rubén Minutti Zanatta and San Antonio River Authority General Manager Derek Boese celebrate the official opening of the North American Friendship Garden with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Confluence Park on June 24, 2021.www.ktsa.com
