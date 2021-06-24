Special Weather Statement issued for Northwestern Nye County by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-27 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-24 13:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northwestern Nye County; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN LANDER...NORTHWESTERN NYE AND SOUTHERN EUREKA COUNTIES UNTIL 145 PM PDT At 1252 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles southeast of Grass Valley to 11 miles southwest of New Pass Summit. Movement was southeast at 20 mph. Wind gusts 40 to 50 mph, brief heavy rains, and hail up to a half inch will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Eureka, Hickison Summit, Eureka Airport, Gillman Springs, New Pass Summit, Kingston, Austin, Grass Valley, Mount Callaghan, Antelope Peak, Bob Scott Summit and Railroad Pass.alerts.weather.gov
