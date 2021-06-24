Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia County, FL

Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Duval, Nassau by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-25 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-25 10:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Columbia; Duval; Nassau FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHERN BAKER, SOUTHWESTERN DUVAL, SOUTHWESTERN NASSAU AND SOUTHEASTERN COLUMBIA COUNTIES At 354 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated slow moving thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Jacksonville, Macclenny, Glen St. Mary, Sanderson, Olustee, Maxville, Watertown and Baldwin. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Olustee, FL
County
Nassau County, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
County
Columbia County, FL
County
Duval County, FL
City
Sanderson, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Health Services
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

FDA adds new warning to J&J COVID-19 vaccine

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is adding a label on Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, warning that it has been linked to rare cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS), a neurological disorder in which the body's immune system mistakenly attacks part of its nervous system. There have been 100 preliminary...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. officials say fully vaccinated don't need booster

WASHINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. health officials, after meeting with vaccine maker Pfizer PFE.N>, reiterated on Monday that Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need to get a booster shot, a spokesperson for the Health and Human Services Department said. Pfizer said last week it planned to...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Cuban president blames unrest on 'economic asphyxiation' by US

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel criticized U.S. “politics of economic asphyxiation” toward the island nation in a Monday speech following protests against the government across the country. "Is it not very hypocritical and cynical that you block me ... and you want to present yourself as the big savior?" Díaz-Canel said,...
Michigan StatePosted by
CNN

Judge grills lawyers on thin election fraud claims at Michigan hearing on possible sanctions

(CNN) — A judge in Michigan pinned down lawyers in a marathon video court hearing Monday on whether they had done due diligence before filing election fraud claims in federal court in November. The grilling came in a hearing over whether the Trump-supporting lawyers should be penalized -- with the possible consequence of losing their law licenses -- following their lawsuit to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Comments / 0

Community Policy