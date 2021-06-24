Special Weather Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-24 13:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...WEST CENTRAL SANTA ROSA AND SOUTH CENTRAL ESCAMBIA COUNTIES UNTIL 300 PM CDT At 207 PM CDT, the strong thunderstorm was located over Pea Ridge, or near Pace, moving west at 15 mph. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Ferry Pass, Brent, West Pensacola, Ensley, Gonzalez, Pace, Milton, Goulding, Bagdad, Myrtle Grove, Pea Ridge and Floridatown.alerts.weather.gov
