Special Weather Statement issued for Escambia Inland, Santa Rosa Inland by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 13:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Escambia Inland; Santa Rosa Inland A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...WEST CENTRAL SANTA ROSA AND CENTRAL ESCAMBIA COUNTIES UNTIL 345 PM CDT At 253 PM CDT, the strong thunderstorm was located over Molino, or 10 miles north of Gonzalez. This storm was nearly stationary. Dime size hail and wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Molino.