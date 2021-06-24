Cancel
Nye County, NV

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeastern Nye County by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-27 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-24 13:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeastern Nye County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN NYE AND SOUTH CENTRAL EUREKA COUNTIES UNTIL 115 PM PDT At 1227 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms 27 miles southwest of Pinto Summit, moving northeast at 5 mph. Wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph and pea size hail will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northern Nye and south central Eureka Counties.

alerts.weather.gov

