Manasquan High School celebrates perseverance of Class of 2021
By Hope Patti
Posted by
Star News Group
18 days ago
MANASQUAN — The Manasquan High School Class of 2021 closed the chapter on their high school careers Wednesday evening during the school’s 136th commencement ceremony. The bleachers of Vic Kubu Warrior Field were packed with family, friends and loved ones to celebrate the achievements of the senior class that made the most of its second half of high school during a global pandemic.
