Shari Ellertson serves as panelist for Association for Institutional Research

Shari Ellertson, director of Institutional Research, served as a panelist at a session presented at the 61st annual forum of the Association for Institutional Research (AIR). Jen Snyder, manager of the Cost Study through the University of Delaware, moderated the session titled “Discipline-Specific Peer Analyses for Instructional Costs and Productivity” and the other panelists included Marcia Preston from the University of Delaware and Mollie Miller from Miami University of Ohio. The session focused on conceptual and data-informed approaches to discipline-specific peer selection and the application of the Cost Study data in different institutional contexts. Ellertson highlighted Institutional Research’s experience with the Cost Study, challenges in working with the relevant instructional cost data, and the use of selected Cost Study data in academic program prioritization.