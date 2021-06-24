Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boise, ID

Shari Ellertson serves as panelist for Association for Institutional Research

boisestate.edu
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShari Ellertson, director of Institutional Research, served as a panelist at a session presented at the 61st annual forum of the Association for Institutional Research (AIR). Jen Snyder, manager of the Cost Study through the University of Delaware, moderated the session titled “Discipline-Specific Peer Analyses for Instructional Costs and Productivity” and the other panelists included Marcia Preston from the University of Delaware and Mollie Miller from Miami University of Ohio. The session focused on conceptual and data-informed approaches to discipline-specific peer selection and the application of the Cost Study data in different institutional contexts. Ellertson highlighted Institutional Research’s experience with the Cost Study, challenges in working with the relevant instructional cost data, and the use of selected Cost Study data in academic program prioritization.

www.boisestate.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Idaho Education
State
Delaware State
City
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miami University Of Ohio#Productivity#Institutional Research
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Logan, UTusu.edu

Center for Persons with Disabilities becomes Institute for Disability Research, Policy, and Practice

Effective July 1, 2021, USU’s Center for Persons with Disabilities will be renamed the Institute for Disability Research, Policy, and Practice. Housed within the Emma Eccles Jones College of Education and Human Services, the newly renamed Institute for Disability Research, Policy, and Practice has provided research, service and training for professionals, families and individuals with disabilities across the lifespan since 1972. It has specifically focused on improving the social support systems that serve people with disabilities and their families and has been Utah’s federally designated University Center for Excellence in Developmental Disabilities (UCEDD) for over 50 years.
Commerce, TXtamuc.edu

Department of Institutional Effectiveness and Research (IER)

The Department of Institutional Effectiveness and Research serves A&M-Commerce in a variety of capacities to ensure student success and promote strategic planning and continuous data-driven improvement. We serve as a resource for students, faculty and staff in the areas of institutional effectiveness and research, which encompasses outcomes assessment, program approvals, integrated planning, data center and accreditation.
Nashville, TNbelmont.edu

Wiley Serves on Panel on Conducting, Supporting Research Synthesis

Claire Wiley, associate professor and research and instruction librarian, served as a panelist on a program titled “Conducting and Supporting Research Synthesis: Librarian Roles, Competencies, and Collaborations” which took place during the American Library Association’s Annual Conference last month. This panel session discussed research synthesis methods, including systematic and scoping...
Greensboro, NCuncg.edu

McNair Scholars shine during Summer Research Institute

This summer, 18 Spartans are conducting research, preparing applications for graduate school, and learning all things academic professionalization as part of the annual UNCG-McNair Summer Research Institute. The UNCG-McNair Scholars Program, launched in 2017, is a federally-funded TRiO program designed to prepare undergraduate students for the pursuit of a PhD....
Atlanta, GAgatech.edu

Laura Cadonati Named Associate Dean for Research

Laura Cadonati has been appointed as the new associate dean for Research in the College of Sciences (CoS) Dean’s Office at the Georgia Institute of Technology effective July 1, 2021. Cadonati serves as a professor in the School of Physics and as director of the Center for Relativistic Astrophysics at...
Hoboken, NJNewswise

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and Stevens Institute of Technology To Establish the First-Ever NSF-Backed Fintech Research Center

Newswise — TROY, N.Y. and HOBOKEN, N.J. — Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and Stevens Institute of Technology announced today that they have been awarded the first-ever National Science Foundation (NSF) grant to create an industry-university cooperative research center devoted specifically to financial technology and science. The Center for Research toward Advancing...
Panhandle, TXAmarillo Globe-Times

Our view: WT's status as Hispanic Serving Institution key for region

West Texas A&M University will observe an important milestone in its history, growth and evolution as September will mark five years since the school originally achieved official distinction as a Hispanic Serving Institution. Reaching the HSI threshold is an important metric for institutions of higher education and is reflective of...
Economysdbn.org

Associate Director, Pre-Clinical Research | Releviate

Releviate Therapeutics, a small, pre-clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing non-addictive, first-in-class neuropathic pain therapies, is looking for an energetic, goal oriented, resourceful individual with excellent communication and management skills and extensive experience in translational research. Position: The Associate Director, Pre-Clinical Research will report to the CEO. This position will not...
ScienceThe Daily Collegian

Taylor to serve as interim director of Earth and Environmental Systems Institute

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Alan Taylor, professor of geography and ecology, will serve as interim director of the Penn State Earth and Environmental Systems Institute (EESI) while director Susan Brantley is on sabbatical. His appointment began July 1. “EESI is lucky that Alan Taylor can take the helm,” said Brantley,...
Educationleeandlow.com

NEW Professional Development from American Institutes for Research

With the release of the new COLLTS curriculum for PRE-K, professional developers from The Center for English Learners at the American Institutes for Research (AIR) are available to come to your district or school to prepare your early childhood education teachers and/or coaches to implement the COLLTS program. AIR offers...
BusinessPosted by
WWD

Davines Group Teams Up With Rodale Institute on Research Center

MILAN — Davines Group — the Italian beauty company that owns professional hair care and skin care brands Davines and Comfort Zone, respectively — has teamed with Rodale Institute, a nonprofit specialized in regenerative organic agriculture. Considered the global leader in the field, the U.S.-based organization has been researching the...
New York City, NYbarnard.edu

Research Reflections | Professor Joan S. Birman ’48

The newly elected National Academy of Sciences member recalls her journey from Barnard student to world-renowned mathematician. [Main photo (above): Birman, teaching at Columbia in 1985.]. There is no shortage of women earning doctoral degrees, but less than 30% of those are in math, according to the National Science Foundation....
CollegesFortune

Howard University: The nation’s most underrated full-time MBA program

Howard University’s full-time MBA program is small but mighty. Even with an enrollment of only 50 students in total, graduates of this historically Black institution prove the program stacks up with some of the other top schools. And that’s why Fortune is deeming it the most underrated MBA program when compared with other business school rankings.
Cancerupmc.com

Beckwith Institute Awards Research Grants

The Beckwith Institute recently awarded grants to UPMC clinicians through the Clinical Transformation Program, which funds the development of breakthroughs and new treatments, tools and processes that will improve health care. An endowed fund at UPMC since 2012, the Beckwith Institute supports pioneering research that seeks to address some of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy